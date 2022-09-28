TCR² Therapeutics: Refocused Pipeline Puts It On A Solid Path

Feb. 15, 2023 6:00 AM ETTCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)
Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Marketplace

Summary

  • Reprioritization of pipeline sees 40% reduction of workforce with enough cash to fund pipeline into early 2025.
  • Proof of concept established using gavo-cel for the treatment of patients with mesothelin tumors; Focus shift more towards targeting ovarian cancer patients with expected data 2nd half of 2023.
  • TC-510 is an enhanced version of gavo-cel which expresses a PD-1:CD28 chimeric switch receptor which can possibly enhance response; Data from phase 1 study expected 2nd half of 2023.
  • TC-520 is a CD70 targeting drug which has the ability to not only go after solid tumors but hematological malignancies as well.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

TCR² Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) is a great speculative biotech play to look into. The reason why I state that is because it has refocused its pipeline to a few specific clinical products. With the narrowing down of the pipeline, it had also reduced its workforce by 40% to conserve cash. With this workforce reduction, it now believes that it will have enough cash to fund its operations into early 2025. The main drug in the pipeline is gavo-cel, which is being explored in a phase 2 study treating patients with ovarian cancer. Then, it has shifted its focus on two next-generation clinical products in its pipeline which are TC-510 and TC-520 for a variety types of cancers. TC-510 has a focus on solid tumors, while TC-520 has a focus on both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. A more important reason to bring up this biotech is because there are two catalysts which are expected in the latter part of 2023. One catalyst would be the release of the ovarian cancer cohort data from the phase 2 clinical study using gavo-cel, which is expected in the 2nd half of 2023. A second catalyst would be data from an ongoing phase 1 clinical trial, using TC-510 in mesothelin tumors which is also expected in the 2nd half of 2023. With a refocused pipeline, plus the ability to generate meaningful data in the latter part of 2023, these are the reasons why I believe it is a great speculative biotech play to look into.

Gavo-Cel For The Treatment Of Patients With Ovarian Cancer

The main clinical program to go over in the pipeline is the use of gavo-cel, which is being developed for the treatment of mesothelin-positive solid tumors. This program is in great shape, because TCR² Therapeutics released positive results from the phase 1 portion of

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
10.69K Followers
Actionable ideas on small-large cap biotech stocks through deep analysis.

I am the Founder of Biotech Analysis Central, A subscription service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. If you want to learn more about biotech investing or you want to check out my biotech analysis you can do so with a free 2-week trial to my service. Just hit the "Learn More" button on the bottom of the Marketplace Research Tab. I have a Bachelors of Applied Science Degree In Technology Management, Industrial and Business Services Management from St. Petersburg College Florida. I have been investing in biotech stocks for many years, and I prefer to invest as a long term investor. With that In mind I seek stocks that have long term value! I primarily Like to Invest In biotechnology stocks and I accept the risks. I Write for the Healthcare Sector and Stock market in general. I contribute to Seeking Alpha.

You can follow me on stocktwits.com under the name BiopharmaPro where I currently have (62.5K) followers. Join me in my quest to find the best biotechnology stocks that deliver results to help patients with new treatment options.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.