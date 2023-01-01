AECOM: Good Multi-Year Growth Prospects

Feb. 15, 2023 6:44 AM ETAECOM (ACM)TTEK
GS Analytics
Summary

  • The company is benefiting from the increased infrastructure investments.
  • The end market outlook continues to remain healthy as reflected by strong backlog levels exiting Q1 FY23.
  • Healthy demand, support from federal fundings, and high-margin projects should help the company’s growth in 2023 and beyond.
Investment Thesis

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) revenues should benefit from a healthy backlog (~$40.8 bn at the end of Q1 FY23), increased win rates, and a good pipeline of opportunities created by increased infrastructure funding levels from programs such as the Infrastructure Investment and

This article was written by

GS Analytics
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by Saloni V.

