Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 2, 2023, beating revenue and missing EPS estimates.
The firm provides a range of IT consulting to middle market and large enterprises to assist them in their digital transformation efforts.
I’m cautious as we move further into 2023, so I’m on Hold for CTSH until we see results under new leadership and macroeconomic conditions.
Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant was founded in 1994 and provides a wide variety of consulting and technology outsourcing solutions to companies worldwide.
The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ravi Kumar, who was appointed to his position in January 2023 and was previously Chairman of Infosys BPM.
The company’s primary industry focus areas include:
Financial Services
Healthcare
Products and Resources
Communications, Media and Technology
CTSH acquires customers via its direct sales, marketing and business development efforts and via partner referrals.
According to a 2021 market research report by 360 Market Updates, the global market for digital transformation strategy consulting was estimated at $58.2 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $143 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a large transition from on-premises, legacy systems to cloud-based environments with complex architectures.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has likely pulled forward significant demand to modernize enterprise systems resulting in increased growth prospects for digital transformation consultancies.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Globant
EPAM
Slalom
Accenture
Deloitte Digital
McKinsey
Thoughtworks
BCG
Ideo
Capgemini
Company in-house development efforts
The company is active in other industry verticals.
Total revenue by quarter has continued to rise per the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters, as the chart shows here:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended lower in recent quarters:
Operating income by quarter has trended higher with the recent exception of Q4 2022:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed a similar trajectory to that of operating income:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, CTSH’s stock price has fallen 24.3% vs. that of Capgemini’s drop of 5.9%, as the chart indicates below:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.7
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
9.3
|
Price / Sales
|
1.8
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
5.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
11.8%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
18.2%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$33,960,480,800
|
Enterprise Value
|
$32,993,480,700
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$2,568,000,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$4.42
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Capgemini (OTCPK:CGEMY); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Capgemini
|
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
-10.5%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
14.4
|
9.3
|
-35.1%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
18.6%
|
5.0%
|
-73.2%
|
Net Income Margin
|
6.9%
|
11.8%
|
71.9%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$2,500,000,000
|
$2,568,000,000
|
2.7%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted that large deals are a priority for the company's growth efforts and that the firm has ‘become better equipped to solution and manage large deals.’
The newly appointed CEO, Ravi Kumar, expects to focus additional resources in this regard.
The company also announced the signing of a 10-year $1 billion renewal contract with CoreLogic.
Notably, management also sees ‘a strong push now to bring AI into the business landscape with the expectation that AI will reengineer enterprises as completes as enterprise software did three decades ago.’
As to its financial results, revenue rose 1.3% year-over-year, or 4.1% on a constant currency basis, so the company has been negatively affected by the strong US dollar.
However, outside the aforementioned large renewal, bookings momentum is ‘muted’ going into the new year.
GAAP operating margin was 14.2%, a drop of 1.1% due in large part to a noncash impairment of capitalized costs from a volume-based contract with a Health Sciences client.
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $2.5 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $646 million in total debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $2.24 billion, of which capital expenditures accounted for $332 million. The company paid no stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Looking ahead, management only provided guidance for Q1 2023, which it expects to be $4.73 billion at the midpoint of the range.
The firm expects full-year 2023 performance to be below its previous goal due to an uncertain economic environment.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing CTSH at lower multiples than competitor Capgemini, likely due in part to its significantly lower revenue growth rate.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the prospect of a material macroeconomic slowdown in 2023, which would slow project implementation and new customer wins.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a ‘short and shallow’ downturn and a return to growth after.
CTSH’s stock price has risen in recent weeks along with the general rise in technology stocks as the cost of capital outlook has improved.
In the short-term, technology-oriented stocks appear to be highly dependent on a benign interest rate environment, so investors should proceed accordingly.
As for me, I’m cautious as we move further into 2023, so I’m on Hold for CTSH until we see results under new leadership and macroeconomic conditions.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments