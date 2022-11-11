JHVEPhoto

The volatility on the energy markets in 2022 that was caused primarily by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and led to the disruption of oil and gas supplies has pushed prices for fossil fuels to historically high levels and made it possible for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to finish the year on the high note. Throughout most of the year, I’ve been bullish on the company’s stock and have noted how Exxon has all the chances to benefit from countless supply disruptions caused by the decrease of Russian oil supplies and production due to western sanctions and an exodus of oil field services companies from Russia.

However, the latest ban on Russian oil products that was implemented by the EU at the beginning of February is likely to be the last major disruption event in the foreseeable future which would have a major impact on the oil market. Even though Exxon is likely to continue to make fortunes at Russia’s expense in 2023 and beyond, it appears that its stock is no longer as attractive at the current levels as it was before since the oil market appears to have stabilized at a time when the main bullish catalyst of 2022 is no longer relevant.

It’s All About Supply Disruptions

Exxon reported its latest earnings results for Q4 and FY22 two weeks ago and as expected the company has managed to deliver record returns due to constant global oil supply disruptions that benefitted the company in 2022. In Q4, its revenues increased by 12% Y/Y to $95.43 billion, above the street estimates by $5.22 billion, while its net income of $12.75 billion during the quarter was up 44% Y/Y. In FY22, its total net income was $55.7 billion.

Such great returns were possible thanks to supply disruptions and geopolitics outweighing the demand destruction argument and macroeconomic concerns that a lot of oil bears were constantly repeating in 2022. If in the first half of 2022, the efforts of Western nations to diversify their supplies and stop over-relying on Russia were the primary reasons behind high oil prices and volatility in the energy markets, then the EU’s implementation of sanctions against Russian oil in December and Russian oil products in February was mostly responsible for further disruptions. While Europe nevertheless financially suffered when it began to diversify its supplies, it was Russia at the end that took the biggest hit from this development.

Back in November, Russia managed to avoid its first budget deficit in decades only due to the implementation of additional windfall taxes on its oil and gas majors. However, the latest data shows that in January the country nevertheless reported $25 billion in public deficit while its central bank is likely to raise rates above the current 7.5% rate to tackle the rising inflation that was at 11.8% in January. Such a deficit is the result of a slump in oil and gas tax revenues which were down 46% Y/Y as Russia lost the ability to export most of its oil, petroleum, and natural gas to its biggest customers in Europe without the ability to fully replace them with others due to logistical constraints.

At the same time, thanks to having greater leverage Europe has not only managed to greatly diversify its supplies and no longer over-rely on Russia but there’s now a case to be made that the European Union will be able to avoid recession in 2023 as most of its member states are forecasted to show growth.

All of this makes it possible for Exxon to continue to generate great returns in the following quarters as the prices for oil are likely to remain at the current levels due to the increase in consumption thanks to the economic growth while Russian supplies are unlikely to get to Europe anytime soon. However, after the implementation of the ban on Russian oil products at the beginning of this month, there’s now a case to be made that since the oil market has stabilized. It’s safe to say that the main bullish catalyst of 2022 is no longer relevant.

Is The Growth Story Coming To An End?

As the oil market has mostly stabilized, additional supply disruptions are likely coming to an end, and with them the potential ability to generate even greater returns in 2023 in comparison to 2022. While Exxon is expected to grow its earnings Y/Y in Q1, the street doesn’t believe that the company will be able to grow its total revenues and earnings in FY23 on an annual basis. At the same time, the Russian central bank has recently lowered its assessment of the average Urals oil price for 2023 from $70.10 per barrel to $55 per barrel, while the EIA expects the price for Brent crude oil to gradually decline in 2023 and 2024 at the time when the American production is expected to increase. As a result, it’s safe to assume that we shouldn’t expect Exxon to generate similar aggressive returns in the foreseeable future.

Energy Outlook (EIA)

Considering all of this, it makes sense to update Exxon’s valuation. Back in June when the company was trading at around $90 per share, I made a DCF model which showed that the company’s fair value is close to $100 per share. However, back then I noted that the assumptions in the model are close to the street estimates which I believed to be too conservative due to the additional supply disruptions that I thought the world would experience over the following months. This is exactly what has happened and what was highlighted at the beginning of this article.

Then in August, I updated the model based on the new data and the model then showed Exxon’s fair value to be ~$105 per share when its stock was trading at ~$98 per share. The increase in valuation was due to the upward revision of various inputs that forecasted a better-than-expected growth of Exxon’s business.

At the same time, over the following months, I’ve been stating that the implementation of European sanctions against Russian oil and oil products in December 2022 and February 2023, respectively, would continue to disrupt the markets and make it possible for Exxon’s stock to appreciate further. This is exactly what has happened as well as the company’s stock is now trading close to its all-time high of ~$117 per share in large part thanks to those disruptions.

However, as I’ve already noted above, there’s a case to be made that after the implementation of the latest sanctions on Russian oil products, it’s likely that major disruptions would no longer be in play or have similar major impacts on the oil market and as such there’s a possibility that Exxon’s momentum is about to come to an end.

The new updated DCF model below that now includes Exxon’s latest earnings results for FY22 mirrors this thinking. The top-line growth rate and EBIT forecast for the next couple of years are mostly in line with the street estimates. As the price of oil is likely to be below 2022 highs in 2023 and beyond it makes sense to expect a Y/Y decline in revenues and lower margins.

The tax rate in the model in the following years is similar to the one in 2021 and 2022, the D&A as a percentage of revenue of 8% is the average of the previous three years, while the change in net working capital stands at 0.5% of annual revenues in the future. The CapEx for 2023 is in-line with the management’s estimates after which it decreases in the next years as record profits wane and spending normalizes. The terminal growth rate in the model is 3%, while the WACC is 9%, higher than 7.5% from my previous models to better reflect a higher interest rate environment.

Exxon's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

The model shows Exxon’s enterprise value to be $466 billion while its fair value is $110.05 per share, below the current market price of ~$117 per share at the time of this writing.

Exxon's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

This valuation in my opinion is the closest to the reality as there’s now a lack of new catalysts that could significantly disrupt oil markets in the foreseeable future. Let’s not forget that the European Union which was Russia’s biggest customer approved the ban on Russian oil and oil products back in June of 2022 after which it was aggressively diversifying its supplies that lead to price appreciation and disruptions before those bans came into an effect at the beginning of December and February, respectively.

Once the latest disruptions happened, the market remained volatile, but the successful diversification minimized the disruption effects and made it possible for Europe to no longer rely on Russia. As such, the biggest story of 2022 is no longer in play, the disruption case is not that relevant anymore, and as a result, it makes sense to believe that Exxon’s momentum is coming to an end as well. That’s why I think that now the upside in the company’s stock is minimal at the current levels.

The Bottom Line

Back in June when I first covered Exxon here on Seeking Alpha, there was a lot of criticism in the comment section about my bullish thesis from oil bears who believed that buying the company’s shares at that time at a price of ~$90 per share was too late since they already greatly appreciated since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February. However, I believed that the supply disruptions would have a greater effect on the oil markets and as a result, they would make it possible for Exxon to continue to generate great returns. That’s exactly what has happened since that time as Exxon managed to outperform all the expectations thanks to those disruptions as Russian oil exited the market while the oil demand remained strong despite all the macroeconomic concerns since western governments have been eagerly diversifying their supplies which kept the prices high.

However, as the market appears to have stabilized at a time when the main bullish catalyst of 2022 is no longer relevant, it makes sense to believe that Exxon is unlikely to generate greater returns in 2023 in comparison to 2022. While the company nevertheless is likely to make more revenues in profits in the following years in comparison to 2021, the aggressive growth story appears to have come to an end. As such, the upside in Exxon’s shares at the current levels is now limited in comparison to a few months ago and as a result, I believe that it makes sense to realize profits and move on to other ideas.