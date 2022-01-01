Boston Omaha Corporation: Valuing The Potential REIT Spinoff

Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
553 Followers

Summary

  • Boston Omaha is a small conglomerate that has been slowly building its businesses and adding new industries.
  • It currently operates in the highly profitable insurance, billboard, and broadband industries.
  • As of late, management has announced a new venture, real estate.
money growing on grass

jonya

I have previously written an article that details the operations and valuation of Boston Omaha Corp. (NYSE:BOC) to gain a better understanding of its business units. At a high level, the company operates across several industries with high margins consisting

This article was written by

Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
553 Followers
I am an electromechanical engineer who has worked in the automotive, IT infrastructure, and medical device industries. My goal is to produce technical breakdowns on company products and share my industry experiences to provide insight on current engineering trends. Providing real world product knowledge on new trends or relatively unknown engineering developments gives readers a unique advantage when conducting research on a potential investment.I am a long term buy-and-hold investor who seeks investments with strong cash flows that produce a growing passive income stream or heavily invest into R&D.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.