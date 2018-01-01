Hasbro Stock: Is The DCF Valuation Pointing To A Hidden Opportunity?

Feb. 15, 2023 7:49 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
101 Followers

Summary

  • Earnings are around the corner, tempting me to look into Hasbro to see if there is an opportunity.
  • Negative sentiment around the management and how it is becoming greedy with its largest operating profit maker is a red flag.
  • Financials show a mixed bag.
  • 10-year DCF model with conservative growth and margin of safety shows Hasbro is fairly priced and warrants a Hold rating until we see some change.

Toy And Game Giant Hasbro Quarterly Earning Exceed Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

After reviewing the updated management outlook for the company, I analyzed its potential growth using a 10-year discounted cash flow model and additional research and analysis. While there is potential for the company, at present it is fairly valued. Thus, I

Revenue growth HAS

Revenue growth (Own Calculation)

Margins Hasbro HAS

Margins (Own Calculations)

Cash ratio Hasbro HAS

Cash ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio Hasbro HAS

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROIC of Hasbro HAS

ROIC (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of Hasbro HAS

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

DCF valuation of Hasbro HAS

DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
101 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks and also some hedging through some sophisticated options plays from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.