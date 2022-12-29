sankai

Thesis

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) reported a fantastic Q4 and implemented a $3 billion share buyback program. Despite their strong execution and our optimistic view on the company, we believe that increasing geopolitical risks could end up hurting their business and that risk averse investors can wait for additional clarity before buying shares.

Strong Execution

ON Semi reported fourth quarter revenues of $2.103 billion, which is an increase of 14% year-over-year. Their gross margin was 48.5%, an increase of 3.43% year-over-year. Their ability to grow revenue while also expanding gross margins shows that management is concerned with improving efficiency and isn't solely focused on growth. The company reported fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.35.

ON Semi is continuing to put up strong operating results by focusing on key strategic areas of their business, with Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO stating:

Non-GAAP operating income grew four times faster than revenue driven by our focus on the secular megatrends of electric vehicles, ADAS, alternative energy and industrial automation.

For the full year ON Semi reported revenues of $8.3 billion (24% year-over-year growth), GAAP gross margins of 49.0%, and an increase in free cash flow of 22% year-over-year. ON Semi had a strong year in 2022 despite significant macroeconomic turmoil on a global scale.

One of the most important details that management disclosed was the 54% year-over-year growth in fourth quarter automotive revenue ($989 million). This business segment is crucial to their long-term strategic plans, and it's a good sign that the company is able to continue their strong growth in this area.

New Buyback

As part of their Q4 earnings release ON Semi also announced that its board of directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to repurchase up to $3 billion of shares of the company's common stock through December 31, 2025. Regarding this new share buyback program the CFO (Thad Trent) had this to say:

We are committed to a balanced capital allocation strategy to drive long-term value for our shareholders. With the confidence we have in our strategy to invest for long-term profitable growth, the Board of Directors and leadership team are pleased to announce a new $3 billion share repurchase authorization. Driven by a three-fold increase in free cash flow generation since the start of our transformation journey, we have increased flexibility with a repurchase authorization twice that of the previous authorization, which expired on December 31, 2022.

This buyback shows management's confidence in their ability to execute and continue to succeed in their areas of focus.

Geopolitical Risks

While the company itself is performing exceptionally well, outside forces cast a shadow on their business. ON Semi has significant exposure to geopolitical risks and risk averse investors may want to wait for some clarity before investing.

Here is a breakdown of ON Semi's revenue taken from their 10-K:

Revenue Breakdown by Region (ON Semi 10-K)

We can see that buyers in Hong Kong and Singapore combined for 53.4% of ON Semi's revenue in 2022. While on the surface this doesn't seem like a cause for concern, much of the buying in those regions is done by intermediaries which then go on to sell those components to other companies, mainly located in China. If the intermediaries' customers stop buying, so will the intermediaries.

Many people are aware of the balloon incident, however the truth is that US-China relations have been going downhill for a long time. The difference is that the level of aggression China exhibits towards their neighbors has been increasing at a faster pace and occurring at a higher frequency than past years. An example of this is reports of Chinese fighter jets "buzzing" US and Taiwanese aircraft. China has always threatened to reunify Taiwan, however the CCP seems increasingly eager to do so and have not ruled out a forceful takeover. All of this increases the risks to all companies in the semiconductor industry and puts the entire semiconductor supply chain in jeopardy.

Of course many people will dismiss this and say that if the semiconductor supply chain is disrupted people will have many more things to worry about than their stock portfolio, but this is an intellectually dishonest answer and isn't even true. Imagine a scenario where China blockades Taiwan for a short period of time and Taiwan eventually agrees to a reunification. China then directs more fabrication capacity and resources towards their own domestic firms and decreases the amount of resources and capacity given to foreign firms. China could even take steps to nationalize foreign semiconductor operations (such as the many manufacturing and design facilities that ON Semi has located in China). ON Semi's end customers in China could end up getting all the product they need, just without being required to pay ON Semi for it. The US and the rest of the world would continue trading with China and go about business as usual, as with a feeble manufacturing base they would have no other choice. In this scenario there is no world war or doomsday event, just ON Semi losing revenue.

For the record, we are owners of ON Semi and are significantly overweight the semiconductor industry. We believe that the risk/reward in the semiconductor industry as a whole is attractive, despite the geopolitical risks. The point is that the geopolitical risks are increasing in number and severity, and those investors that are uncomfortable taking on such risks may want to refrain from buying the stock until there is more clarity, despite how great of a company ON Semi is.

Price Action

Over the past year ON Semi has performed exceptionally well compared to the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

This outperformance is even better when looking at a 5-year period.

Data by YCharts

If geopolitical tensions deescalate and ON Semi continues their strong execution we would expect the company to continue to outperform the S&P 500 going forward.

Valuation

ON Semi is currently trading at a very reasonable P/E multiple of 20.44, especially for their level of growth and exposure to secular megatrends. For investors willing to stomach the associated geopolitical risks ON Semi warrants a closer look.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Since this thesis essentially revolves around geopolitical risks, the risk to the thesis is that these geopolitical risks never materialize. This would remove a significant headwind for the company, and the stock would likely continue to trend higher.

As we mentioned earlier we are owners of ON Semiconductor, but there are significant risks and we believe that investors should examine their own risk tolerance to determine whether or not to make an investment. We believe that risk-averse investors can sit on the sidelines until there is renewed clarity, and put their money somewhere else for the time being. Not such a bad idea given where treasury rates are these days.

Key Takeaway

Despite their strong execution and our optimistic view, we believe that increasing geopolitical risks could end up hurting ON Semi and that risk averse investors can wait for additional clarity before buying shares.