Nils Jacobi

After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from artificial intelligence lending marketplace Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST). The company has been one of the hardest hit by the rise in interest rates, which has resulted in plunging loan volumes and thus revenues. While the Q4 results weren't as bad as previously expected, the guidance for the current quarter could easily send shares to new lows.

For Q4, the company reported revenues of nearly $147 million, which was down about 52% from the prior year period. This figure did beat street estimates for $133 million, but don't forget that the analyst average came down by more than $50 million since the company's awful guidance was issued back in November. Thanks to the huge revenue beat, the adjusted loss per share of 25 cents beat street estimates by 22 cents per share. However, the adjusted net loss in the period was $20.9 million, down from an adjusted profit of $87.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Likewise, the company swung from a GAAP profit to a loss from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022.

A year ago, Upstart was talking about dramatically increasing bank partner origination volumes. The company's partners originated nearly half a million loans in Q4 2021, growth of more than 300%, with those loans totaling more than $4 billion. A year later, thanks to the surge in interest rates, things have collapsed, with just over 154,000 loans originated. As the chart below shows, that puts loan origination volume of $1.5 billion at its lowest point in the last two years.

Bank Partner Origination Volumes (Company Filings)

Unfortunately, business does not seem to be getting better in the near term. The Federal Reserve is still raising interest rates and is looking to tighten overall monetary policy. For the current quarter, which today is halfway done with, Upstart management has guided to revenues of $100 million. Not only is that down almost a third sequentially from Q4 levels, but it is dramatically below the $156 million that the street was looking for. As a point of reference, Q1 2022 was actually the company's record high for quarterly revenue at $310 million, but just a year later Upstart is looking for almost 68% less. Guidance for an adjusted loss of roughly 85 cents a share is also several times worse than the 18 cent loss the street was looking for.

With the company now starting to lose quite a bit of money, the balance sheet is also taking a hit. The company finished last year with $422 million in cash, down from $987 million at the end of 2021. The main reason is that loans held for sale have surged from $252 million to more than $1 billion. Thus, Upstart reported a full year cash burn from operations of nearly $675 million for 2022, as compared to operating cash flow of $168 million in 2021. If the company is forced to sell some of those loans for liquidity, it may have to take some losses in this tough financial environment.

When I looked at Upstart back in November, the street was still quite a bit positive on the name. The average price target of more than $24 represented significant upside from then current levels, but the street saw the name worth just $15 as of Tuesday. With the terrible guidance, it seems likely that analysts will cut their numbers even more. The stock also traded below the 50-day moving average at times in the after-hours session, which could add more technical selling pressure. It's been a dramatic rise and fall over the past couple of years as the chart below shows.

Upstart History (Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Upstart shares tumbled after the close on Tuesday as the company's Q4 report did not paint a pretty picture. While Q4 results beat street estimates, that was only due to dramatically reduced estimates. The key today is that current quarter guidance was much worse than even the most bearish analyst on the street, showing that the business remains quite troubled. With the company now starting to record some big losses, cash burn is rising, and shares are just a few dollars away from their all-time low.