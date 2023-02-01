Will Investors Follow Central Banks Into Gold?

Summary

  • Gold had a strong start to the year.
  • As we enter 2023, it seems the market’s concerns around economic growth, both in the U.S. and globally, are starting to intensify, providing support for gold prices.
  • Historically, it is investment demand that drives the gold price higher, with other centers of demand (or supply, for that matter) helping set a floor to the gold price.

2022 was the second highest year of net central bank gold buying on record since 1950. Will central banks’ continued commitment to gold lead to increased investor interest?

Monthly gold market and economic insights from Imaru Casanova, Deputy Portfolio

Second highest year of central bank net purchases since 1950

Source: World Gold Council. Data as of January 2023.

Gold has done will recently without any investment demand (which has typically been a significant driver)

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of January 2023.

