shutter2photos

The markets looked confused yesterday from the open until the close after the release of the Consumer Price Index report for January. I think the erratic action in the major averages was due to the fact that bulls and bears both found details in the report they could hang their hats on. The monthly increase of 0.5% was one tenth hotter than expected, as was the 0.4% increase in the core rate. Still, the annualized rates for both fell by one tenth to 6.4% and 5.6% respectively. Regardless, the disinflation that Chairman Powell finally recognized last month is firmly entrenched, and leading indicators tell us that the CPI should be half or less of what it is today as we approach the end of this year.

Finviz

As noted by Bespoke Investment Group in the chart below, half of the increase in the CPI was due to housing with rental prices up 0.7% in January. That would be a concern except that new rental price increases have come down significantly. According to Zillow’s Observed Rent Index, the average asking rent in January of $1,970 was the fourth consecutive month-over-month decline. It takes several months for the new rates to work into the 12-month average and bring the annualized number down. If we exclude housing, the remainder of services inflation, which is the Fed’s primary concern, ran at an annualized 1.5% in January. Therefore, outside of shelter costs that we know are coming down, inflation is already running below the Fed’s target of 2%.

Bespoke

The bad news to come out of yesterday’s inflation report is that the consensus of investors now see a third 25-basis-point rate increase coming in June, which would increase the Fed funds rate to 5.25%. Yet that did not rattle the stock market very much at all. To the contrary, it sets the stage for a new tailwind if the probability of more rate increases comes back down.

CME Group

The best news for bulls is that despite the improvement in market internals, mounting signs of disinflation, and a slower but steady rate of economic growth, the consensus still views the past four months as a bear market rally. According to Bank of America’s latest Fund Manager Survey, only 23% of respondents believe we have started a new bull market. Therefore, their allocation to stocks is still a net 31% underweight the historical average. That’s a lot of pent-up firepower for the market to grind higher.