Investors in the commons knew it was coming, but Vornado Realty's (NYSE:VNO) recent dividend cut hurt nonetheless. The Manhattan-focused office REIT (real estate investment trust) last declared a quarterly cash dividend payout of $0.375 per share, a 29.2% decline from the prior figure for a yield of 6.5%. It was clear that a cut was coming due to pressure from rising Fed fund rates. The cut would also come on the back of close peer SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), which cut its dividend the month prior to Vornado.

Bears, which form the not-immaterial 8.46% short interest in the commons, think there are more cuts to come. They've highlighted the potential for vacancy rates to start to move upward more markedly on the back of not just the work-from-home trend but broader economic risks from a potential recession. The Fed fund rates are also set for at least two further 25 basis point hikes to continue to set the economic backdrop for Vornado this year.

Decent Fourth Quarter Earnings From Vornado Realty, But Bears Think There's More Dividend Downside

The near-term view would be for a normalization of the current economic conditions that have been defined by high inflation. This would set the conditions for Vornado to start a tepid recovery from current lows with the commons down by 43% over the last 12 months. Turning around this dire picture from a total return basis will be built on the current annualized payout of $1.50 being maintained at a minimum.

The core metric from Vornado's recently reported fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings was funds from operations of $0.72 per share, a beat by $0.05 on consensus estimates but down 11% from $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. Whilst funds from operations ("FFO") is currently under pressure and could decline further still, annualized FFO from the fourth quarter at $2.88 would mean only around 52% of annual FFO is being paid as a dividend to holders of the commons. Management was somber during their Q4 earnings call, stating that they expect 2023 to be a down year as rising Fed fund rates continue to filter through to the economy. The dividend cut was also highlighted as a necessary move that should help the REIT retain around $128 million of cash this calendar year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $446.94 million, up 6.1% over the year-ago comp but a miss by $5.94 million on consensus estimates. So whilst it's true that working from home opens up an inherently disruptive dynamic for office REITs, high-quality office spaces in high-demand locations will continue to attract tenants. Vornado's leasing pipeline sits at almost 1.2 million square feet, with heightened demand coming from the financial sector. The REIT's tangible book value fell to $23.55 per share, down from $25.55 per share in the year-ago comp. Hence, the current price of the commons could definitely have more downside ahead on the back of falling book value.

The Series M Preferreds

Vornado Realty Trust Series M Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE:VNO.PM) pay a $1.31 annual coupon for a 7.36% yield on cost. They're currently trading at $17.80, a 28.8% discount to their redemption value to open up a strong margin of safety for prospective investors. There are a few things to be excited about here.

Firstly, they're cumulative, a dominant feature of preferreds that means any missed dividend payment accumulates as a liability on Vornado's balance to be paid back at a redemption event. This significantly reduces the likelihood that their payout is suspended, a specter that lingers for investors in the commons. Further, they're trading past their December 13, 2022 call date with a coupon rate of 5.25% that's only marginally ahead by 50 basis points on the 3-month LIBOR rate of 4.85%. This renders it unlikely that Vornado is able to redeem the $300 million Series M issue in the near term, especially against the current disruption from the Fed.

Critically, the current yield on cost of the Series M is around 86 basis points ahead of the commons. Hence, you can grab a higher yield with a security that provides a higher priority on Vornado's earnings and with lower price volatility. The preferreds are outperforming the commons on a total return basis over the last three years, down around 17% versus a decline of 60% for the commons. This outperformance holds when looked at over the last five years reflecting the sticky nature of the preferreds coupon rate and their hard $25 redemption value.

I think the Vornado Realty Trust Series M preferreds continue to offer a healthier and more stable form of exposure to Vornado's Manhattan office portfolio. Income and capital preservation form the core needs of REIT investors, and the preferreds offer both at better base cases than the commons. Whilst I remain neutral on starting a position in Vornado Realty Trust, I'd likely look at their Series M preferreds first in the event that this position changes.