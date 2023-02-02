filmfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Due to the global energy shortage emerging in 2022, Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) provided investors with a very desirable opportunity to grab a very high 10%+ yield from energy sector breadcrumbs, as my previous article highlighted. Fast forward to early 2023 and as expected, they enjoyed a very strong quarter for their VLGC vessels, although natural gas prices have plummeted recently on the back of warmer-than-expected weather, thereby easing supply shortages. Whilst this may seem to foretell an end to these good days spilling over into LPG demand, I feel investors should fear not the warm winter, as there should be more good days ahead.

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a brief summary and ratings for the primary criteria assessed.

Detailed Analysis

Following a volatile start to their fiscal year 2023 in the first quarter, their operating cash flow ended up powering onwards to post strong results, with the first nine months now generating $126m. Apart from representing a massive circa 42% year-on-year increase versus their previous result of $88.8m during the first nine months of their fiscal year 2021, their latest result even surpasses their full-year result of $118.7m during their fiscal year 2021, despite one more fiscal quarter still to come. These very impressive results were facilitated by surging charter rates for VLGC vessels that my previous article expected could be forthcoming, as per slide three of their third quarter of their fiscal year 2023 results presentation.

Concurrently, their continued low capital expenditure also facilitated $109.6m of free cash flow during the first nine months of their fiscal year 2023. Whilst yes, this did not cover their accompanying dividend payments of $180.5m, these were inflated by their massive one-off quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share that was attributable to the fourth quarter of their fiscal year 2022 but not paid until the first quarter of their fiscal year 2023. Going forwards, their variable dividend policy whereby management elects to pay what they feel is reasonable after each quarter should see adequate coverage on average across the coming years.

Whilst already a positive update thus far, it is further improved after viewing their operating cash flow on a quarterly basis alongside their working capital movements. In particular, the third quarter of their fiscal year 2023 saw a working capital build of $28.2m significantly hindered their reported result of $42.8m. If excluded, their underlying result of $71m was by far their strongest result in recent history since at least the beginning of their fiscal year 2022. Since the preceding fiscal quarters also saw working capital builds on average, this means they have a sizable cash infusion waiting to hit their bank account in the coming fiscal quarters and thus support dividend payments, even if VLGC charter rates keep softening from their recent surge.

Unfortunately, the relatively small market for VLGC charter rates is not nearly as visible and easy to track as an outsider as other areas within the shipping industry, such as dry bulk. When conducting the previous analysis, the positive outlook centered around the global energy shortage as Europe seeks to replace Russian supplies, most notably, natural gas. As largely confirmed following the surge in charter rates for VLGC vessels towards the end of 2022, this energy shortage spilled over into additional demand for similar products, such as the LPG they transport via sea.

In recent months, the price of natural gas plummeted across the globe from the United States to Europe, largely due to a warmer-than-expected winter limiting demand and thus easing once critical supply issues. Subsequently, I feel it necessary to follow-up on my previous analysis, especially as this situation may see shareholders questioning whether the good days are over, as this could spill over into demand LPG and thus their VLGC vessels.

Even though the extent that natural gas prices plummeted is surprising, I would fear not the warm winter because structural shortages remain. Obviously, the climate both gives as well as takes and whilst Europe was lucky this time, it does not mean next year will be the same, in fact, the opposite could eventuate. Whilst no one knows this far out, sadly we know the war in Ukraine continues raging onwards with no end in sight to the fighting. By extension, there is also no end in sight for the sanctions on Russia nor a timeline to see their natural gas returning to Europe in the same quantities as seen historically.

Since it looks very unlikely to see Russian natural gas returning to the old days in the foreseeable future and possibly ever, it means that as seasons fluctuate, natural gas will not be as plentiful in Europe as was historically the case. Not to mention, part of the high prices were eased due to demand destruction as energy-intensive companies shut or scaled back operations but as prices have since eased, this leaves potential demand waiting on the horizon as they weigh their options in a market that is leaving everyone guessing. Whilst no one can necessarily guess what will happen in 2023, one thing that remains certain, energy is not nearly as plentiful as before and thus, it should underpin additional demand for LPG demand and thus their VLGC vessels than was historically the case and thus more good days ahead.

One more consideration to remember, even during their fiscal year 2022 they still generated $93.8m of free cash flow, which despite being far less than during the preceding two fiscal years still sees a very high free cash flow yield of slightly above 10% on their current market capitalization of approximately $900m. In theory, this means that even at the lowest point in recent history, they could still in theory afford to provide shareholders a double-digit dividend yield on current cost, which is very desirable and thus once again, limits downside risk if my positive outlook does not transpire.

Despite their aforementioned working capital build, their otherwise strong cash flow performance kept their net debt broadly steady during their two fiscal quarters since conducting my previous analysis. When the first quarter of their fiscal year 2023 ended, their net debt was $507.3m, whereas now following their third fiscal quarter, their net debt is $499.5m. As a result, it would be redundant to reassess their leverage or debt serviceability in detail, as little would have changed since conducting the previous analysis, nor was it problematic at the time. The same can also be said for their liquidity because their cash balance of $129.8m following their third fiscal quarter is not significantly different than its previous balance of $155.5m following their first fiscal quarter.

The three relevant graphs are still included below to provide context for any new readers, which shows their leverage remains only moderate with both their net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.31 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 2.43 within the applicable range of between 2.01 and 3.50. Naturally, this also runs in conjunction with healthy debt serviceability, as evidenced by their interest coverage of either 4.36 or 4.80 when compared against their EBIT and operating cash flow, respectively. Likewise, they also continue to sport strong liquidity, with a current ratio of 2.72 and a cash ratio of 1.55. If interested in further details regarding these topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Conclusion

Volatility in both directions is par for the course when it comes to anything in the shipping industry and thus, whilst shareholders are enjoying good times right now, this may suddenly change in the future. Despite sounding oddly bearish, this is more so a reality check and despite the possibility of bumps in the road in 2023 following a warm winter, I expect their share price to keep an upwards trajectory across the coming years. When combined with their double-digit dividend yield, I believe that maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Dorian LPG’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.