RGT: Disappointing Small Cap Equity CEF

Feb. 15, 2023 9:30 AM ETRoyce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • Royce Global Value Trust is an equities CEF.
  • The fund focuses on international small capitalization stocks.
  • The vehicle has a managed distribution plan, but has failed to beat simple ETFs in the space on 5- and 10-year lookback periods.
  • The CEF is trading with a discount to NAV, but has done so in the past 10 years due to its chronic laggard total return.
  • This article covers CEFs and related analytics.

Arrows on LCD Screen

Mlenny

Thesis

Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) is an equities CEF. As per its literature, the fund is:

• A closed-end fund dedicated to investing in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks.

• Core approach that offers wide exposure to both

country

Country Distribution (Fund Fact Sheet)

sector

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

names

Top Holdings (Fund fact sheet)

return one year

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

5 year return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

return 10y

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

discount RGT

Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.15K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.