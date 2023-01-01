JHVEPhoto

Consumer Staples stocks are not only pricey using forward operating earnings estimates, but recent price action is also soft. Notice in the graphic below from Goldman Sachs (GS) that the Staples sector has been trending lower versus the broad market for a few months now as a risk-on environment persists. I would be underweight the group even amid some recession risks later this year.

One household name reports Q4 results later this month, and it has a poor stock price reaction history to said reports. But is Target (NYSE:TGT) not cheap enough to buy on valuation? Let's check it out.

Sector Relative Returns: Staples Sagging

According to Bank of America Global Research, Target Corporation is one of the largest discount retailers in the US, operating roughly 1,900 Target stores across the US. The company sells merchandise in its Signature Categories Style, Baby, Kids, and Wellness as well as other products in both physical Target stores and online at Target.com.

The Minneapolis-based Multiline Retail industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at an above-market-average 23.4 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a dividend yield of 2.5%, above the S&P 500's 1.7% rate, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The big question is if big retailers are finally getting a grip on inventory issues. There are mixed signals, but the burden of proof is on CEO Brian Cornell to show evidence that Target is turning things around. I'm hesitant to be optimistic given their poor execution last year.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having risen a strong 44% in 2022, but EPS is seen as plunging this year before recovering substantially by 2024. The Bloomberg consensus estimate is more upbeat than what BofA sees, and I estimate a normalized earnings figure near $10 right now. If we apply a market multiple of 18 to that, then shares have a fair value near $180, just slightly above the current price.

The good news for investors is that dividends are expected to continue higher as free cash flow recovers next year through 2025. The current forward GAAP and operating P/Es are deceivingly high, so normalizing an earnings figure is important. A smoothed EV/EBITDA ratio is near the market's average of around 10 right now, too. Overall, I see shares as priced about right.

Target: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows a confirmed Q4 2022 earnings date of Tuesday, February 28 before market open with a conference call immediately after numbers hit the tape. You can listen live here. The calendar is light on volatility catalysts aside from the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

As for the Q4 report, the consensus EPS forecast is $1.40 which would be a massive 56% year-on-year drop from $3.19 of per-share profits earned in the same quarter a year ago. Target has missed EPS forecasts in each of the last 3 reports, so there's a bearish trend in place from that perspective.

Earnings Insight: Major YoY EPS Drop Expected

The Technical Take

With the stock near its fundamental fair value, the chart also supports a hold recommendation. Notice in the graph below that TGT is rangebound between key support in the $130s, with a top-end range in the low to mid $180s. If the bulls carry shares above resistance, then an upside-measured move price objective to about $230 is in play.

What is encouraging is that the stock has rallied above its 200-day moving average and a golden cross could soon take place. But watch out for volatility and big volume at the earnings date on the 28th - each of the previous 4 quarterly report dates has seen a volume spike.

TGT: Shares Trading Sideways In A Congestion Zone

The Bottom Line

I am a hold on TGT on both valuation and technically speaking. Shares are near my intrinsic value while the chart has the stock stuck in a range.