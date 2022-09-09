pandemin

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) operates in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas business. Imperial Oil, a significant player in the Canadian energy sector, has a distinct advantage to benefit from the rising demand for energy-related products. Despite difficulties in a very competitive and unstable energy market, Imperial Oil's recent financial success, in my opinion, sets it apart from its rivals.

A recent $720 million investment by the corporation in the construction of Canada's largest renewable fuel refinery demonstrates the company's commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and advancing the nation's net-zero ambitions. The greenhouse gas emissions from the Canadian transportation sector might be greatly reduced by 3 million metric tonnes yearly thanks to this initiative, which is anticipated to produce over a billion liters of renewable diesel annually.

in my view, Imperial Oil's financial stability, efficient operations, and dedication to sustainability make it a standout investment opportunity in the energy region. I think that the business's long-term growth prospects look promising as the need for renewable energy solutions continues to grow.

Steady Financial Growth Across All Verticals

Imperial Oil Limited is undoubtedly a gem in the Canadian oil and gas sector. The Exxon subsidiary has a long history of stability and strong financial performance, positioning it for future success. The company's latest fourth-quarter results of 2022 are proof of its capability of expansion and excellent financial management.

Starting with the most important indicator, net income, which was $1.7 billion or $2.86 per share, was significantly higher than it was in the same quarter the year before. This shows that, despite a difficult economic climate, the company's efforts to streamline its operations and spur growth are paying off.

ycharts.com

The $2.8 billion in cash flows from operating activities for the company further demonstrates the strength of its core operations. When working capital is taken into account, this is an improvement over the fourth quarter of the prior year and still shows the steadiness and potential of Imperial Oil's future. The $488 million in capital and exploration expenditures by the company, which demonstrate its desire to invest in the future, speaks volumes about its dedication to expansion.

Imperial Oil clearly succeeds when it comes to increasing shareholder value. In the last four months of 2022, there was a return to shareholders of $2.145 billion, including $211 million in dividends paid and $1.9 billion in share buybacks. This shows the company's confidence in future performance and demonstrates its dedication to raising shareholder value.

In the final three months of 2022, the company produced an average of 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, which may appear as a slight decline from the previous year's figures. But after taking into account the XTO Energy Canada deal, which was completed in the third quarter of 2022, production went up by 11,000 barrels per day compared to 2021. The company's ability to drive growth even during difficult times is demonstrated by its ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

The Kearl operations of Imperial Oil, which produced an average of 284,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2022, are proof of the firm's operational effectiveness. The company's capacity to promote growth in its strategic sectors is demonstrated by this remarkable production, which is consistent with the asset's prior performance.

The company's throughput of 433,000 barrels per day in the refining division, up from 416,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of the prior year, demonstrates its capacity to satisfy Canadian demand. Imperial oil's ability to maximize output and satisfy customer demands is demonstrated by the excellent capacity utilization of 101 percent, the greatest quarterly utilization in company history.

Diversified Assets Limit Risk

The upstream activities of Imperial Oil in the US and Canada are significant. The company's focus on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas is remarkable - particularly its oil sands development and production at the Kearl oil sands complex in northern Alberta. The company's conventional oil and natural gas production in Western Canada and offshore Eastern Canada, as well as exploration and production in the United States, are also significant operations.

www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/investors/investor-relations

Imperial Oil's downstream division is equally impressive. To process crude oil into a variety of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel, the corporation runs a network of refineries, terminals, and pipelines. The company's retail and commercial marketing divisions, which conduct business in Canada under the Esso and Mobil brands, sell these products. Through vertical integration, the company is able to provide a variety of products to its clients and capture value throughout the business.

www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/investors/investor-relations

The chemical products of Imperial Oil are also noteworthy. The business runs a manufacturing facility that generates a variety of petrochemical compounds, such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and benzene, which are used as raw ingredients to create goods for both industrial and consumer use, including plastics, rubber, and synthetic fibers. The company's product line gains yet another layer of diversity from this industry, which also enables it to reduce risk over the long term.

Major Investment in Renewable Diesel Facility

It's always noteworthy to see businesses in the energy sector make decisions that are good for both the economy and the environment. A significant $720 million investment has been made by Imperial Oil to build the largest renewable diesel facility in the nation. This investment is evidence of the company's dedication to sustainability and its efforts to support Canada's net-zero ambitions.

This renewable diesel project, which is situated in the Strathcona refinery close to Edmonton, is anticipated to produce over one billion liters of renewable fuel yearly while lowering greenhouse gas emissions by around 3 million metric tonnes annually. To create premium, lower-emission diesel fuel, the facility will utilize low-carbon hydrogen created using carbon capture and storage technology. Imperial Oil has a contract with Air Products for the provision of low-carbon hydrogen, and it is attempting to reach similar agreements with other partners for the supply of biofeedstock.

Through a Part 3 Agreement under the (BC) low carbon fuel standard, the Province of British Columbia has provided support for this project. A significant portion of the renewable diesel from the Strathcona facility will be supplied to British Columbia to help the province reduce its carbon emissions. As part of the company's strategy to cut emissions, Imperial Oil also plans to employ renewable diesel in its operations.

www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/investors/investor-relations

From a financial perspective, it is anticipated that this investment would benefit the local economy by generating 600 construction jobs and hundreds more through investments by business partners. The project is anticipated to begin production in 2025, and I think it will benefit the environment by giving the transportation industry a cleaner, more sustainable source of fuel.

Risks Facing the Oil and Gas Industry

I must admit that integrated oil firms like Imperial will likely face challenges in the near and long term. The growing movement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions poses the biggest challenge to the sector. The transportation sector, which contributes significantly to global emissions, is the subject of tightening regulations by governments all over the world. Companies like Imperial have been under pressure as a result to switch to low-carbon fuels like renewable diesel to comply with these laws. Although I applaud Imperial for investing in the largest renewable diesel refinery in Canada, there are still a lot of unknowns and the future is uncertain.

Another big danger is the competition from renewable energy and alternative energy sources. The growth of these substitutes is lowering the demand for conventional fossil fuels, which has an impact on how profitable oil corporations are. This is a large problem due to the current costs of oil and natural gas, which are hurting the profits of corporations such as Imperial.

Oil firms like Imperial must deal with a number of operational hazards in addition to these macro-level issues. For instance, the company's production facilities are susceptible to natural disasters, which can disrupt business operations and cause large financial losses. Spill risks and environmental accidents should also be taken seriously because they can negatively impact the business's standing and bottom line.

From my point of view, for Imperial Oil to alleviate these risks, the firm needs to keep going to invest in low-carbon technologies and search for new sources of income to offset refusing to put the question for fossil fuels. This will necessitate large investments as well as a deliberate effort to adjust to the evolving energy situation. Although the future is uncertain, I am confident that businesses like Imperial can overcome these obstacles and continue to thrive with the right investments and strategic focus.

The Competitive Landscape

There aren't many businesses that can compete with Imperial Oil Limited when it comes to investing prospects in the Canadian oil and gas sector. This will necessitate large investments as well as a deliberate effort to adjust to the evolving energy situation.

The business has a strong balance sheet and significant cash flow generation, and it has been consistently profitable. Investors can rely on this stability, particularly in a sector that is susceptible to fluctuations and unpredictability. In comparison, Suncor Energy (SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) don't provide the same level of security and dependability as Imperial Oil.

The well-diversified business portfolio of Imperial Oil is another benefit of investing in the company. Imperial Oil can diversify its risk and possibly gain from numerous sources of income by concentrating on upstream exploration and production, refining, and retail. This is in sharp contrast to Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, which are more vulnerable to market concerns because of their narrower focus on upstream exploration and production.

Finally, Imperial Oil stands out from its rivals due to its dedication to innovation and sustainable energy solutions. The company has demonstrated that it is ready to make risky moves to safeguard its future and position itself for growth in an industry that is fast changing by investing recently in the largest renewable fuel facility in Canada. Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, on the other hand, have been slower to invest in renewable energy solutions, which I believe to be a major disadvantage for them as demand for clean energy sources continues to grow.

Valuation

The Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio and the Enterprise Value to Sales ratio, in my opinion, are key indicators of a large energy company's valuation. In this context, Imperial stacks up well against its competitors in the integrated oil industry. As seen by its lower TTM P/S ratio of 0.78 and superior P/S ratio of 0.77 when compared to the sector's TTM P/S ratio of 1.36 and 1.33, Imperial Oil is trading at a cheaper valuation than its competitors.

Additionally, the company's TTM EV/Sales ratio and forward EV/Sales ratio of 0.73 and 0.78, respectively, compared to the sector's TTM EV/Sales ratio and forward EV/Sales ratio of 1.90 and 1.86, respectively, suggests that its operations are more favorably valued for growth in relation to its sales than its competitors in the sector. This undervaluation may be a sign that IMO has more potential as an investment, especially when combined with the company's reduced debt relative to sales.

Takeaways

Imperial Oil has a long history of activities in the Canadian oil and gas sector. It has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience and stability, and its broad range of product offerings only strengthens its position as a major player in the sector. The company stands out from its competitors with its forward-thinking attitude and dedication to cleaner energy sources. The company's outstanding financial results and well-maintained balance sheet distinguish its stability and ability to withstand the storms in a sector noted for its volatility and uncertainty.

The strategic alliances Imperial has forged with businesses like Air Products and its initiatives to guarantee the supply of biofeedstocks are additional examples of how committed Imperial is to meeting market demands and staying on top of trends. Imperial Oil has substantial room for development given that the site preparation and construction for the renewable diesel project are already underway and that regulatory permission may come soon.

Due to Imperial Oil's solid financial performance, emphasis on sustainable energy production, and proactive approach to satisfying market demands, I believe it is an attractive investment opportunity in the Canadian oil and gas industry.