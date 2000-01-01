S_Bachstroem/iStock via Getty Images

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) reported in line financials at its last conference, something that could be yawned at, but taking a deeper look, the silent running performance still offers investors a worthwhile opportunity. So, let's grab the scuba gear, the insulated suit, dive off the iceberg and head deep for a clearer look.

Quarter Results

The company, shown in the next slide, reported similar performance for both 2022 and 2021.

MPLX

Management also noted, "In line with our commitment to return capital, for the full year, MPLX returned over $3.5 billion of capital back to unit-holders through our distribution and unit repurchases." The breakdown for the 4th quarter included $800 million in distributions and $175 million for repurchasing common units.

Plans & The Market Place

The company noted many important forecasts for the coming year, a common practice for companies during the last yearly report. The plan includes $800 million in growth capital and $150 million for maintaining up a $100 million from 2022. The growth capital focuses on Marcellus, Permian and Bakken basins. The plan includes new gas processing plants at Marcellus and Permian while debottle-necking other assets. In our view, the growth capital increase will become paramount toward any distribution increase going forward.

Next, from the prepared remarks, "In 2023, we would expect to be similarly focused on our distribution as our primary tool to return capital to unitholders." The company might repurchase units, but the focus is now on distributions. Keith Stanley, of Wolfe Research, asked, "How should investors think about distribution growth over the next several years?" John Quaid, EVP and CFO, answered,

"you heard Mike talk about our target of kind of mid-single digit growth. Ultimately, you would see the distribution getting towards that sort of run rate. But we probably have built up some capacity here to think about how we might look at the distribution later this year."

He was referring to comments from the CEO, Mike Hennigan, forecasting mid-single digit growth equating to approximately $300 million a year. The growth, seeming small, offered, in management's view, significant flexibility. An increase of $300 million is roughly a 10% increase over the $3 billion already earmarked to distributions. Finishing the cash flow picture, management noted this, "we're generating $1 billion a year of excess cash beyond growing distribution."

An additional point on the minds of the analysts dealt with refining utilization in 2023. In answering a question from Spiro Dounis, of Citi, Hennigan answered,

"MPC had a backend weighted turnaround year in '22. We're going to talk about a frontend weighted '23. But even with our activity there, I think one of the things that has been part of our success on the MPC side is to figure out a way to keep our utilizations high, despite taking our needed turnaround activities for safe, reliable operation. So it is a heavier year for us, . . . At the same time, even with that activity, we ran 96% utilization last year. . . . It'll start off with more activity in the first quarter. But as Shawn mentioned earlier, we're still expecting . . . a pretty strong year in '23."

The first quarter might be a little weaker than normal. But after the that, MPLX expects to run at very high rates.

2022 Extra Cash Flow

In our view, understanding the nature of the excess cash flow remains paramount, so we included four slides from 1st quarter through years end, for 2022. A similar slide, at least thus far, is included in every presentation. We strongly encourage investors to head straight here for a quick view. Now, first, is 4th quarter 2022's summary.

MPLX

Next is the 3rd quarter.

MPLX

Continuing is a copy from the 2nd quarter.

MPLX

And finally, the 1st quarter slide follows.

MPLX

Following the performance on a quarterly basis helps investors understand and more quickly assess changes in distributions and how much might be implemented, either by special or ordinary. We do keep track of the last four Net Cash slides fairly religiously.

A table summary for cash flows by quarter comes next.

Cash generated for the year by quarter follows:

Cash Flows (Millions) 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q Total Left-Over $92 $614 $22 $294 $1020 Click to enlarge

On a quarterly view, cash flows are volatile. We have noticed that working capital adjustments seem to drive a major portion of the volatility.

We end this discussion with a slide summarizing last year's cash flows. The difference represents the actual left-over cash flow for the year.

MPLX

For investors, who are owners, primarily for pay days, understanding MPLX's cash flows both in the past and forecasts are again of paramount importance. The company wisely provides clear slides in its presentation for a more easy review.

Debt Structure

MPLX will generate excess cash going forward in increased amounts. Management offered this thought with respect to debt management.

"MPLX ended the year with total debt of around $20 billion and a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5x, comfortably below our target of approximately 4x. While our absolute level of debt has remained relatively constant, our leverage has decreased due to the growth in our business. And at these leverage levels, we do not see the need to reduce our absolute level of debt."

A slide showing the view of the debt structure follows:

MPLX 2022

The company has $1 billion in debt coming due this year. Regarding this issue management announced its intention shortly after the call. From Seeking Alpha:

MPLX LP on Thursday priced $1.6 billion of senior notes in an underwritten public offering.



The senior notes consisted of $1.1 billion of 5.000% senior notes due 2033, and $500 million of 5.650% senior notes due 2053.



MPLX intends to use the proceeds from the offering to redeem all of its $600 million of Series B preferred units, and repay, redeem or otherwise retire some or all of its $1 billion of 4.500% senior notes due July 2023, and for general partnership purposes.

Series B preferred is now extinguished with $41 million in cash savings. The Series A are worth approximately $1 billion. This issue costs the company a $100 million a year.

The Cash Balances

Next, let's consider a simple cash balance. Beginning with the $1 billion a year in surplus cash, add the forecasted $300 million plus $40 million from extinguishing of the Series B plus $45 million from extinguishing Senior notes minus $88 million from the new notes just issued equals slightly less than $1.3 billion. The net net from these changes leaves the cash position neutral with any increase dependent on growth.

Finally, a review of leverage seems in order. Looking first at leverage without any pay down of debt equals $20000 million + $1700 million divided by $5780 million + $300 million equaling 3.7. Leverage decreases to 3.5 if at some point management uses the extra billion to pay down other debt, an action we doubt.

Solid Investment

MPLX remains a solid investment with its excess cash generation going forward at near $1.3 billion and likely climbing slightly in coming years. We spent a significant effort in discussing cash flows for MPLX plus indicating places where quick reviews become very helpful. The distribution likely increases by modest amounts in incremental steps. With a billion units outstanding, each $300 million, this year's expected or target revenue growth, could add an additional $0.30 or a 10% increase. Our belief is that the management holds on to the balance of the billion for debt management going forward. The next target seems the Series A preferred requiring a billion to extinguish.

Risk & Investment Management

In our view, without debt management at some level, MPLX's risk increases. Interest rates are significantly higher than in past years making it likely that refinancing will cost significantly more.

It seems clear that incremental increases in distribution are coming during the next few years, but it is also just as clear that management is running silent on details and what's next for the extraordinary cash flows. We view this as a positive for investors seeking better opportunistic entrance prices. Our strategy includes selling $36 strike price covered calls mostly expiring in June. At that point, we plan to either wait a few months before selling calls or raise the strikes to above $38. A ten percent change in distribution will increase the trading range by roughly $4 putting the high 30's into play during the latter half of 2023. The more stealth approach taken by management offers investors time. For us, MPLX stock remains a buy even with management running silent.