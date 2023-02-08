David Ramos/Getty Images News

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been a big winner to start the year, up more than 15%, notably outperforming the broader market. We can cite an improved macro backdrop and an otherwise resilient Q4 earnings result as explaining the momentum.

The bigger story, however, has been the explosive interest in "ChatGPT" which is connected to the company's 2019 investment in the "OpenAI" research lab group. A new $10 billion stake in the company announced in January has worked to cement that partnership.

While AI tools and even chatbots have been around for several years, the breakthrough now is a sort of evolution with more human-like text and expanded real-world applications. ChatGPT has proven to be impressively realistic and working to push the boundaries of the technology to a new level. From the last investor conference call, CEO Satya Nadella noted AI as the next "platform wave" and the future of the overall business.

Microsoft has already moved forward to incorporate AI features into its BING search engine, which we believe can result in some market share capture away from "Google". An upcoming integration of AI tools into core productivity products like MS Office suggests the company is effectively all-in in this direction highlighting the extensive opportunities.

We're very bullish on the prospects recognizing both some immediate implications and the long-term potential.

Microsoft Opportunity in AI-Powered BING

ChatGPT has been able to quickly crossover into the mainstream evidenced by reports of the OpenAI platform reaching 100 million users in less than two months. The trend is reflected in "Google Trends" data showing a major spike of internet search interest for both ChatGPT and artificial intelligence that has accelerated this past month.

From a high level, the technology appears to be very disruptive to several segments including the traditional internet search model where instead of being presented with a list of links, the AI can directly offer a response as a faster solution while being more effective at making a connection with relevant other sources. This becomes a powerful advertising proposition through a new layer of targeting toward metrics marketers are looking for, mainly conversions.

Beyond simply answering informational questions, ChatGPT can generate creative content while also deciphering analytical concepts. This includes everything from writing poetry, and composing music, to even debugging programming code in the Python language. We're sure ad placements can eventually find their way into that output.

source: Google Trends

Back in December, it was reported that Alphabet's (GOOGL) management was alarmed by the advanced capabilities of AI tools on the market including ChatGPT issuing a sort of "code red" to accelerate its own in-house AI alternatives. By this measure, the sense is that Microsoft hit a home run as the early bird to market through its partnership with OpenAI while Google was caught flat-footed.

This narrative became apparent in the fiasco where Google previewed its ChatGPT competitor "Bard" through a video on February 6th, only for the chatbot to make a series of factual mistakes. The episode has worked to reinforce Microsoft's advantage in this segment.

We mentioned the tools being rolled out in the BING search engine, and desktop products. Microsoft is calling these efforts the "Prometheus model" as the in-house brand, which it believes is even more powerful than ChatGPT. While still in the early stages, the steps should be expected to start contributing to some incremental market share gain.

According to Statcounter, BING controls just 3% of the global search engine market share, or 6.15% considering just traffic from North America, compared to Google which has remained steady at around 90% over the past decade. The market share data can be further dissected for BING at a higher 13% considering just desktop searches from North America. We believe there is room for those figures to climb.

Anecdotally, reports are that BING is seeing 10x the number of downloads since the introduction of AI, with ChatGPT-like features in the search engine. We can look forward to the next few months of data to see at least a tick higher to confirm a trend of users switching.

source: StatCounter

Search Advertising As A New Growth Driver

While Microsoft's search engine was relegated as a mostly second-tier option for the past decade, data suggests it was making small gains even before ChatGPT. From the Q2 earnings report, Microsoft noted its search and news advertising revenue climbed by 10% and has been outpacing the broader market.

Keep in mind that this segment is still small within the overall company, with 2022 revenues of $18 billion, representing less than 10% of the total business. This includes advertising not only on BING but also connected with LinkedIn and even with its gaming properties. The bigger point is that the AI tools integrated across the entire ecosystem can potentially drive an acceleration of the momentum that has already been in place.

source: company IR

The chart that stands out to us is the guidance from management suggesting that a 1% increase in search advertising market share can translate into $2 billion of revenue helps to quantify the opportunity. This would be in addition to what is recognized as a market with long-term organic growth.

While it's not an exact relationship, going back to that global market share search data, the possibility of BING growing its global market share toward 8% market share from 3%, while Google dips just lower towards 85% could add upwards of $10 billion in annual revenue over the next few years. It's not a case where Microsoft is going to make Google irrelevant, but simply that making small gains can go a long way.

source: company IR

The secret here is that advertising is a high-margin and highly-profitable business. The potential that Microsoft can make strides into this new growth driver should be accretive to earnings, beyond the trends in its separate business units like Azure and other cloud services.

All this plays into what would be several percentage points of upside to current consensus estimates for MSFT revenue and earnings growth over the next decade. The market is currently forecasting revenue growth to average 10% per year through 2027. The earnings strength is seen as being leveraged higher near a 12% rate over the period reflecting the tailwinds that have already been in place. Recent efficiency efforts like trimming headcount with firm-wide layoffs are seen as supporting profitability.

Seeking Alpha

Even though a more conservative projection that Microsoft can incrementally add $2 billion to $4 billion in annual advertising revenue above the baseline from its new AI capabilities, could translate into several dollars of additional EPS over the next five years. Ultimately, that means the stock would be undervalued today trading at a 29x forward earnings multiple, or 25x based on the consensus fiscal 2024 EPS estimate.

This is in the context of a historically higher average P/E multiple above 32x in recent years. The call here is that ChatGPT and new AI tools can represent the start of a growth renaissance, helping to balance softer trends in other segments against ongoing macro headwinds. While search and advertising are the low-hanging fruit, it's like the innovation potential extends into many new directions for the company over the next decade.

Data by YCharts

MSFT Stock Price Forecast

We rate MSFT as a buy with a year-ahead price target of $325 representing a 35x multiple on the current consensus 2023 EPS. The way we see it playing out is that over the next several months, evidence that the ChatGPT breakthrough and AI initiatives are beginning to move the needle in terms of industry market share data for search and online advertising can go a long way to support positive sentiment towards the stock.

A string of revisions higher to earnings estimates, alongside headlines of new product development and the rollout of new AI features can help justify a trend towards valuation multiple expansion. Microsoft's scale places it in a good spot to leverage the recent publicity and find synergies with existing services.

In terms of risks, we are bullish but also recognize MSFT wouldn't be immune to broader financial market volatility or the impact of a deteriorating macro outlook. Disappointing quarterly results, or signs the AI initiatives are failing would open the door for a leg lower in the stock. Over the near term, we see the $250 share price level as an important area of technical support.