Yesterday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the monthly inflation report for January. For the most part, the equity markets have shrugged off the data, with all major indexes trading higher than they were 5 days ago. But the moves in the bond market and Fed fund futures suggest that investors are preparing for higher interest rates to last longer, and this presents a major headwind to equity investors.

Yesterday's inflation report showed that overall inflation in the economy was continuing to tick down, with headline inflation logging its seventh straight month of decline and the core inflationary numbers logging their fourth straight month of decline. While many may believe the pivot point for the Fed is rapidly approaching, the Cleveland Fed's own data shows how far away we are.

BLS and Cleveland Fed Data Bureau of Labor Statistics

The Cleveland Fed releases core inflation expectations for one year out and further. Focusing on the projections of one year out, the Cleveland Fed's data has been heavily lagging the actual results in the market. For example, the projections for core inflation did not rise above 2% until the fourth quarter of 2022. We have sustained a core inflationary rate of over 5% for more than a year. While projections for 2023 began to rise in line with the Fed's data points in 2022, our pace to target inflation appears to be more than one or two years out.

Bureau of Labor Statistics and Cleveland Fed

There are also multiple areas within the current inflation report that show next to no improvement when it comes to price stability. The first is non-durable goods. These are tangible products that tend to be disposable over a short period of time (less than three years). Examples include food, clothing, paper products, diapers, etc. Inflation in this category continues to rise, with the latest 8.3% price increase being the highest of the business cycle.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

The next sector feeling the pricing pinch is housing. Like non-durable goods, housing continues to surge ahead in pricing, with an 8.3% price increase, also the highest of the business cycle. While many have commented that higher interest rates should eventually cool this area, it's important to note that housing inflation is broad and could be influenced by continued supply problems.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Next, and possibly most concerning, is the cost of services. Like the previous two areas mentioned, the year over year cost of services is at a business cycle high, currently at 7.2%. Services are far encompassing and continue to represent a growing part of our economy. Between nondurables, housing, and services, there is very little interconnectivity. These are three large areas of pricing that continue to be a headwind to disinflation.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

One major question that would be helpful to the inflation discussion is what is the inflation floor, or the lowest possible rate inflation could go under current economic conditions. While it is difficult to answer that question, by annualizing a series of inflation reports over the last 6 months, it appears as if that number is currently between 4 and 5% and rising. I believe the journey to achieve 100 basis points of decreased inflation is going to be harder and require more than the last 100 basis point decrease.

Bureau of Labor Statistics, partial data projected out to year

While the equity markets may not be as prepared for interest rate shock, it appears as if the fixed income markets are moving in that direction. Fed fund futures for 2023 and early 2024 are beginning to challenge their 52 week highs set back in November, a decent jump from where they were after the last Fed meeting.

Barchart Barchart and Fed data plots

US Treasuries have also sold off since the Fed meeting, creating higher yields across the entire duration curve. The yield curve inversion continues to steepen slightly, but the jump in the 6-month Treasuries shows that fixed income investors are expecting the rate hikes to last a bit longer.

Federal Reserve FRED Federal Reserve

Where things get most concerning is when examining the behavior in the equity markets. For example, the S&P 500 is currently trading at an earnings yield of 4.52%. This represents a negative return on investing in equities versus short term Treasuries (the 6 month Treasury bond is currently yielding above 5%). The fact that equity investors are willing to trade at a risk premium equal to high quality fixed income (at best) is concerning.

Shiller Earnings Yield

My strategy of building a short-term Treasury bond ladder with maturities over the next six months remains my primary portfolio strategy. Investors should continue to investigate the risks associated with the current market. While on occasion bond prices may move down and equity prices may move up, that relationship is short term in nature. The fixed income markets are slowly trying to tell us something and I think we should listen.