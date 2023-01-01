nikkytok/iStock via Getty Images

Looking at Masco’s (NYSE:MAS) share price performance, you wouldn’t automatically leap to the conclusion that this plumbing and paint company was looking at a 10% revenue decline in 2023 and a significantly weaker renovation/remodeling market in North America. The shares are only about 6% off their 52-week high, though closer to 20% of their all-time high, as the Street seems willing to look past weakness in 2023 to what has historically been a reliably strong end-market for Masco.

I have no qualms about the quality of Masco, nor the long-term above-GDP rate of spending on remodeling and renovation. My issue is mostly just how much upside is left at this point – for a cyclical building products company that may not have as much margin leverage upside as bulls want to believe, I think Masco is pretty much fairly-valued at this point and I’d prefer a wider margin of safety before taking on the risk of timing a rebound in the renovation/remodel market.

Mixed Results Against A Much Tougher Market

While it’s harder to get close-to-real-time data on the renovation/remodeling market relative to the new construction market, all evidence points to a significant deceleration in the fourth quarter. Against that backdrop, Masco executed fairly well.

Revenue was slightly below expectations with a 2% constant currency decline, with Plumbing (up 2%) a little stronger than expected and Decorative (down 8%) a little weaker. Gross margin declined 120bp to 29.5%, contributing to a 12% operating income decline (margin down 90bp to 12.2%). Plumbing earnings fell 5% (margin down 30bp to 12.4%), weaker than expected, while Decorative earnings fell 23% (margin down 270bp to 13.9%) and modestly beat expectations on margins.

Masco’s quarter was helped by its international exposure, with 7% constant currency growth in the international business partially offsetting a 5% decline in North American revenue. Within plumbing, North American sales were down 1%, while international sales rose 7%. Within Decorative, paints and coating sales declined at a mid-single-digit rate, with DIY paints down low double-digits and pro paints up mid-single-digits.

Weaker Guidance For 2023 Isn’t Really Surprising

Although Masco guided for 2023 results below Street expectations going into the quarter, I struggle to consider anything management had to say a “surprise”, given that there’s ample evidence of weakening end-market demand out there.

In any case, management is looking for a 10% revenue decline with low-single-digit pricing (mostly carryover from 2022 pricing actions) offset by a low double-digit decline in volumes that is pretty close to my expectation for the renovation/remodel market in 2023 – Masco should do better than the market on some ongoing share gains and possibly some upside from European markets. By category, management is looking for a 10%-14% decline in Plumbing revenue, while expecting Decorative to decline around 5% to 10%. That latter guidance is roughly in line with Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) outlook for flat to negative 5% revenue performance in 2023, so this is not just a Masco phenomenon.

With weaker volumes management is expecting operating deleverage and a roughly 60bp yoy decline in adjusted operating margin to 15%. Even with that decline, Masco should be capable of a return on invested capital in the neighborhood of 37% and a return on assets around 14%, which are both quite strong numbers in a cyclical decline.

Waiting For The Turn

There’s nothing operationally wrong with Masco, and I expect margin leverage to return when revenue growth returns in 2024. Beyond the short term, I like the basic business plan and market exposures.

The renovation/remodel market certainly accelerated during the pandemic as people had the time and disposable income to work on their homes, driving the 10-year growth rate to around 6%. I would expect a 3% to 4% growth rate to be more representative of the “real” sustainable growth in renovation and remodel spending, and with 2023 possibly seeing a double-digit decline, I think the path to 3%-plus growth is fairly clear.

A 3% underlying market growth rate suggests little risk to me of Masco hitting the low end of their 3% longer-term organic revenue growth rate target. There’s evidence of Masco having gained share through product innovation and execution in recent years, and I don’t expect that to stop. Likewise, I think the company will be able to continue to close M&A deals for businesses that add complementary products and/or facilitate moving into adjacent markets. International expansion is a little more of a wildcard, as I do see the opportunity to leverage existing brands and products into more markets and take more market share in established markets.

I’m a little less confident on the margin side. Masco’s margins have been pretty consistent over time, and while that’s a positive in the tougher times, it does take away some of the upside in better times. I do think increased volumes can drive more leverage, and Masco has shown itself capable of ongoing cost improvement, but I’m not looking for transformative margin leverage.

At this point, then, it’s really just about waiting for the turn in the underlying markets. Masco seems to have been careful about managing channel inventories, so destocking doesn’t appear to be much of a threat. Likewise, with solid brand value and value perception, the company isn’t seeing much trading down either.

The Outlook

I don’t expect a V-shaped rebound in 2024, but I do expect better operating trends. So after a roughly 10% decline in 2023, I’m looking for around 4% growth in FY’24 and a 2% annualized growth rate between FY’22 and FY’26, with long-term revenue growth more in the 4% to 5% area.

On margins I do expect a step down in 2023 as management guided, but I think there will be a healthy rebound in margins through FY’26 on improving volumes and operating leverage. I do think that Masco can reach and sustain double-digit free cash flow margins, as the company has achieved that level in recent years after a long period of time where margins pretty consistently averaged out in the 8%-8.5% level.

All told, I expect Masco to generate something like 4%-5% long-term revenue growth and 5% to 6% FCF growth. That supports a fair value around $60 today, as does a 13x multiple on FY’23 EBITDA (with that 13x driven by the company’s margins and returns).

The Bottom Line

Typically I would think 10% to 15% potential undervaluation would be attractive for a company like Masco. Right now, though, I do have some concerns that I may be too optimistic on margins and I still see some downside risk on this corrective phase of the cycle. Less quantitatively, I’d probably feel better if the shares hadn’t already rallied pretty well from the fall 2022 lows. At this point I think the Street is already looking past the correction in the company’s end-markets, and while that’s arguably fair, I’d simply like a little extra upside to offset the risk at this point.