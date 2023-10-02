JHVEPhoto

Today, we are putting retailing icon Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in the spotlight for the first time. Despite a challenged consumer and a series of quarterly earnings disappointments, the stock is up over 10% so far in 2023. The company's fourth quarter report is soon to be out. More upside ahead or time to bail before quarterly results are announced? Three reasons discretion seems to be the better part of valor at current trading levels on Target.

Three key reasons Target Corporation is not a Buy in front of upcoming fourth quarter results:

The Beleaguered Consumer

The average consumer has lost buying power against inflation for 21 straight months now as wage gains have not been able to overcome surging prices even within a tight labor market. Inflation is still nowhere close to being under control yet, as the CPI reading once against showed, despite the aggressive monetary tightening efforts of the Federal Reserve over the past few quarters.

A recent Goldman Sachs report estimated that 35% of the extra savings accumulated during the pandemic was exhausted by mid-January. By the end of the year, Goldman expects those savings to be drawn down by 65%. To put this in perspective, by the end of 2021, a combination of government pandemic stimulus and reduced spending allowed Americans to amass $2.7 trillion in extra savings. Those savings are now being rapidly depleted.

In addition, based on a recent four thousand person survey by LendingClub, some 64% of U.S. consumers (166 million people) were living paycheck-to-paycheck at the end of 2022. This was up from 61% from the same period in 2021. Of the increase of 9.3 million the survey conveys, 86% made more than $100,000 annually. This shows inflation is no longer just mainly impacting the lower and middle-income consumer.

Last week, a report showed December Consumer Credit expanded by just over $11.5 billion, which was half of what was expected. Credit card debt did rise 14.8% to $1.2 trillion, even as credit card interest rates are near historical highs. The consumer seems to be increasingly turning to credit cards to fuel spending.

Layoffs are also accelerating significantly early in 2023, which hardly bodes well for consumer confidence. The number of job cuts announced in January was 102,943, up from 43,651 in December and the highest monthly total since September 2020. I expect this to be a major theme that will play out for at least the first half of 2023.

None of this will be good for the retailing space, which is why I am deeply underweight this sector of the economy.

Insiders & Analysts

Despite being down more than eighty bucks a share from their highs last spring, Target Corporation insiders are not buying the dip. The last insider activity in the shares happened in mid-December, when one officer of the company disposed of just over $3.6 million worth of equity in the high $140s.

Analyst firms are hardly sanguine on Target's prospects as we head into fourth quarter results coming out. Over the past 10 days, Wells Fargo ($165 price target), Gordon Haskett ($155 price target), and Morgan Stanley ($155 price target) have reissued Hold/Equal Weight ratings on the stock, albeit two of these had upward price target revisions. Barclays initiated the shares as a new Hold with a $163 price target, while Jefferies maintained its Buy rating and $183 price target. Piper Sandler seems to be the only recent real Bull on the stock. It recently raised its price target to a Street high $220 from $200 a share previously while reiterating its Buy rating.

Valuation

The current analyst firm consensus has Target making $5.54 a share in FY2022 as revenues increased just over two percent on a year-over-year basis to $108.5 billion. Profits are projected to rebound sharply in FY2023 on similar sales growth to $9.39 a share. However, that is down from median projections of $11.86 a share three months ago and still far below the $13.56 a share the company earned in FY2021.

That leaves the stock trading at just north of 30 times this fiscal year's projected earnings and 18 times next year's projected profits. This is hardly "bargain" territory, even with the share's 2.5% dividend yield. In addition, the company has badly missed quarterly estimates for three straight quarters now. The company missed median analyst firm expectations by 64 cents a share in the third quarter, 33 cents a share in the second quarter, and 87 cents a share in the first quarter to be specific.

A fourth miss in a row or just inline quarterly earnings could easily send Target Corporation shares below the $160 level. I have used some bear put spreads that will pay me 150% if that scenario plays out and greatly limit the damage should I be wrong and Target breaks its recent trend and surprises on the upside. I just don't see much value here at these Target Corporation valuations given the current level of economic uncertainty and consumer duress.