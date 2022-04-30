National Beverage: Food And Drink Inflation Likely Headwinds In 2023

Feb. 15, 2023 10:59 AM ETNational Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.04K Followers

Summary

  • Some of its premium brands have been under pressure from consumers trading down to lower cost offerings.
  • There are no visible catalysts suggesting the company will be able to break out of its trading range.
  • Until the job market and economic uncertainty improve, FIZZ will probably continue to trade sideways.
Senior couple drinking healthy smoothies together in the kitchen at home. Retired interracial husband and wife tasting a shake they made in the morning. Happy man and woman enjoying homemade juice

pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) stock has traded level over the last couple of years, failing to break out into a sustainable upward growth trend. Under current economic conditions, including an uncertain job market in some market segments like high-paying tech, I don't see

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.04K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.