Royal Bank Of Canada: Long Live The King

Feb. 15, 2023 11:05 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CA
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • RY continues to be a model cornerstone to any long-term portfolio.
  • The bank has been acquiring in recent years to spur growth, both in and out of Canada.
  • Short-term risks remain, but the bank is conservative and maintains strong profitability metrics. I see it continuing to beat the market. Long live the king.

Aerial view of Vancouver business district

bloodua/iStock via Getty Images

It's been awhile since I've covered the Canadian banks, but they remain one of my favorite cornerstones in a long-term portfolio. There are few ways to gain access to such a highly-regulated, profitable, oligopolistic business sector with consistent conservative

RY returns in american market

FAST Graphs

RY Returns in Canadian market

FAST Graphs

Breakdown of revenues

Company presentation

Efficiency Ratios

Company presentation

net interest margins

Company presentation

credit quality

Company presentation

housing loan portfolio

Company presentation

canadian housing market performance

Company presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Long-term valuation of RY

FAST Graphs

Annualized ROR for RY

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.93K Followers
I have been writing here since 2016.  My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.My portfolio consists of both stalwart long-term dividend payers and high-growth, high quality names.  I think of it as a barbell approach to investing, where the value/dividend-paying companies shield the rest of the portfolio in a downswing.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RY, TD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.