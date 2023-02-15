Barclays PLC (BCS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 10:06 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS), BCLYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.29K Followers

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

C.S. Venkatakrishnan - Group CEO & Director

Anna Cross - Group Finance Director & Director

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies

Omar Keenan - Crédit Suisse

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Jason Napier - UBS

Jonathan Pierce - Numis Securities

Christopher Cant - Bernstein Autonomous

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs Group

Benjamin Toms - RBC Capital Markets

Guy Stebbings - BNP Paribas Exane

Robert Noble - Deutsche Bank

Rohith Chandra-Rajan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Welcome to Barclays Full Year 2022 Results Analyst and Investor Conference Call. The call will start with a recorded message from C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive, before I hand over to Anna Cross, Group Finance Director.

C.S. Venkatakrishnan

Good morning. I have recorded this message in anticipation of possibly not being able to join you on the day. I am pleased to report that Barclays has delivered our target return on tangible equity of greater than 10% for the year 2022. We continue to see broad-based income momentum across the group. We have invested in growth opportunities and realized returns from those investments across all 3 operating businesses.

In the Corporate and Investment Bank, we grew income year-over-year and delivered a double-digit RoTE. I want to highlight our Global Markets business, which has managed risk very adroitly through a volatile year and continues to gain not only the market share with clients but mind share with them as well. Our Consumer Cards and Payments business grew income across each of its components, which is payments or Private Bank and U.S. cards.

In U.S. cards, our new partnership with Gap has helped to drive strong income and balance growth and scale to the business by doubling our total number

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.