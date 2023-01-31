Persian Gulf Stock Markets Hold Their Own In Volatile 2022

  • Over the past five years, the FTSE Russell GCC Extended Index strongly outperformed both the broader FTSE Middle East & Africa Extended (MEA) and the FTSE Global All Cap indices.
  • The Omani bourse was the GCC’s star performer in 2022, outstripping the GCC Extended index by nearly 30 percentage points, followed by Kuwait and Bahrain (each outpacing the GCC by roughly 10 points).
  • The GCC Extended Index is highly concentrated: the largest 10 stocks comprise 41%, of which 26% are Financials, 8% Energy and 7% Telecom.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Marlies van Boven, PhD and Alberto Allegrucci, PhD, Global Investment Research

Given the region's status as a leading energy exporter, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) equity markets have benefited broadly from the positive economic ripple effects of the post-pandemic

Total index returns (USD %)

Total index returns (USD, rebased)

FTSE GCC Extended Index country weights

GCC country returns relative to the GCC (USD %)

Country-weighted contributions to GCC returns (TR, USD %)

GCC Extended Index industry weights

Industry-weighted contributions to returns (USD %)

GCC Financials weights by country (USD %) – as of January 31, 2023

GCC regional Financials performances (USD, rebased)

Interbank policy interest rates (%) – GCC countries

Saudi Arabia three-month interbank rate versus bank stock performance (local currency %)

