The 1-Minute Market Report February 14, 2023

  • The tech-heavy NASDAQ is enjoying a major rebound after a terrible performance last year.
  • The top 7 stocks in the S&P 1500 by market cap (big tech names, like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet) are seeing a strong up move.
  • Investor confidence was boosted by the CPI report and comments from several Fed Governors regarding the possibility that the next rate hike won't be as big as the last few.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

In today's issue of the 1-Minute Market Report, I examine the asset classes, sectors, and groups that are leading the charge for this strong market rally. I highlight three sectors in particular - Consumer Discretionary, Tech, and Communications Services. These sectors are where the big money is going, after

S&P 500 Since October 12 Low

Major Asset Classes

Market Sector Returns

Equity Group Performance

10 best performing Consumer Discretionary stocks YTD

10 best performing Tech stocks YTD

10 best performing Communications Services stocks YTD

