Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is facing an increasing number of headwinds. New home sales have started to decline. Plus, both single-family and multi-family sales are also increasingly slowing down. Recently the company outlined its strategy going into 2023, stating that it will be increasingly synergizing its business, bringing together an omnichannel model under its roof. The aim of the strategy is to ensure that customers can increasingly get their services under one roof rather than seeking out multiple sources to get their projects done.

The home improvement industry is already a slow-growing industry, and not so long ago Lowe’s was a value stock, which hedge funds piled into. Since, then it has been less successful, with revenue showing signs of weakness coming in at $95 billion

Can Lowe’s adding to its business model overcome the current slowing economy?

The latest figures show that higher interest rates have finally started to take hold. While the job market remains hot, companies have started laying-off workers, and the overall economic conditions aren’t providing any real impetus to Lowe’s fortunes.

The home improvement market is facing multiple issues as well. Firstly, there continues to be a slowdown due to falling home sales, but more importantly it is facing a downturn due to increasing interest rates. Furthermore, an increasing number of headwinds, specifically housing sales slumping to 20-year lows, is affecting Lowe’s revenue, which turned negative recently.

On the other hand there are positives are well, mainly stemming from the fact that the long-term outlook remains positive for Lowe’s as it looks to take advantage of the long term-market outlook, which currently has a number of tailwinds, including both undersupply of homes, and the age of housing, which remains at record levels. CEO Marvin Ellison said on the Q3 earnings call:

“This unique combination of factors is causing homeowners to trade up in place, preferring to invest in repairs and renovations, to make their current homes meet their families' evolving needs rather than buying a new home." And this is why we're so confident about the outlook for the home improvement industry even in a period of high inflation and rising interest rates because the key drivers of our business remain supportive.”

Despite management's outlook being as rosy as it is, it may not be realistic due to the interest rate headwinds, resulting in fewer people taking out loans to fund their home improvement. And early statistics show that consumer spending has largely stalled in recent times.

Lowe's Outlook (Investor Presentation)

Online Sales The Only Bright Spot

Lowe’s is taking advantage of online sales, with a mix of convenience, impulse buys, and improved fulfillment leading to sales growth overall. Online sales for the home improvement market, although it remains behind the likes of The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), in terms of market share, the online marketplace has become a key segment from, which growth will continue.

“On lowes.com, sales grew 12% this quarter over four times our U.S. growth rate, representing a sales penetration of 10%. We continue to enhance the online user experience, as well as our fulfillment capabilities, as we focus on driving this critical growth initiative within our total home strategy. Turning to our supply chain transformation. We've made significant strides in our rollout of our market delivery model for big and bulky products this quarter, spanning the country from Southern California to Southern Illinois to Atlanta, Georgia.”

Lowe’s Canada Strategy May Not Do Much

Lowes did enter the Canadian market recently, but the Canadian market isn’t likely to significantly affect the overall growth rate for Lowe’s. The company is highly reliant on the U.S. market; meanwhile, the Canadian market is facing its own headwinds, as real estate falters globally as liquidity drawdowns continue to affect assets. The total market size in 2023 is estimated at around $30 billion. Similarly, the statistics show that in the Home Improvement market, the total number of stores is expected to decline in the recent time by 1.3%, while the total sales is expected to increase by 1.1% during the year.

Furthermore, Canada’s housing market is built on an especially perilous market situation, where large parts of the market are now owned by investors. Since home improvement is largely a personal endeavor, investors may be less willing to invest in the properties themselves. This means, that the long-term outlook for the market is less optimistic than in a market/country where that might not be the case. Meanwhile, home sales have been on the decline as well, as a continued increase in interest rates affects the overall market sentiment remains one with the housing market slowing down. Real estate analysts are currently projecting a 15%-25% drop in prices, and if rates remain where they are, prices may even decline a further 15%.

“Sales have already cratered by over 40% since February, are trending at levels last consistently seen in 2012” – Norada Real Estate Investments.

Valuation and Outlook

Therefore, the current Lowe's Companies, Inc. valuation is clearly slightly overpriced at 20x earnings, and analysts' current expectations are that the forward P/E will be 14-15x, earnings are not reasonable considering that interest rates continue to head higher, and the market continues to get weaker. With the current growth outlook, which is likely to be around 1-2%, a correction is more likely than not. I expect earnings to come in weaker in the next quarter, which could mean a 5% correction on Lowe's Companies, Inc. stock. Should the market continue to be weak, it is likely that the eventual result will be a further correction in the coming quarters. The global macro conditions aren’t conducive to short-term gains.

Essentially, Lowe's Companies, Inc. stock might be a sell for now, unless investors are willing to hold for the long term. But the current dividend yield may not be attractive to Lowe's Companies, Inc. investors, either, who might be looking at alternatives, which have both better market dynamics, and better cash flow/dividend.