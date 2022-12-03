The Trend Is No Longer Your Friend On The Japanese Yen

Ahan Analytics
Summary

  • The Japanese yen confirmed the end of an important uptrend in place since November.
  • Recent economic weakness and GDP growth downgrades add weight to the change in trend for the yen.
  • New leadership at the Bank of Japan may end yield curve control, which in turn provides a lingering positive catalyst for the yen despite weak current account surpluses.

3d illustration: Golden symbol of the yen / yuan on a Lifebuoy on the background of muddy water. Support for the Japanese / Chinese economy. Financial injection. China / Japan currency. Business concept.

MassimoVernicesole/iStock via Getty Images

The 2023 trade on the Japanese yen may be over before it really got started. A hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI report reminded markets that a top in inflation does not directly equate to the end

The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust confirmed a short-term topping pattern with a 50DMA breakdown.

The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust confirmed a short-term topping pattern with a 50DMA breakdown. (TradingView.com)

Japan's Current Account has been scraping zero since early 2022.

Japan's Current Account has been scraping zero since early 2022. (Trading Economics)

Dr. Duru has blogged about financial markets since the year 2000. A veteran of the dot-com bubble and bust, the financial crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic, he fully appreciates the value in trading and investing around the extremes of market behavior. In this spirit, his blog "One-Twenty Two" (https://drduru.com/onetwentytwo/) delivers a different narrative for students and fans of financial markets. Dr. Duru challenges conventional market wisdoms and offers unique perspectives. The blog posts cover stocks, options, currencies, Bitcoin, and more, while leveraging the tools of both technical and fundamental analysis for short-term and long-term trading and investing. Some of these ideas and analyses are also featured here on Seeking Alpha.Dr. Duru received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering (and an honors degree in Values, Technology, Science and Society - now simply STS) from Stanford University. For graduate studies, Dr. Duru went on to earn a Ph.D. in Engineering-Economic Systems (now Management, Science, and Society). Dr. Duru's work experiences include:*Independent consulting in operations research and decision analysis*Management consulting in product development and technology strategy*Price optimization software for computer manufacturers and internet advertising (including a shared patent for methodology)*Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, including some Data Science and Data EngineeringConsulting practice: https://ahan-analytics.drduru.com/

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FXY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

