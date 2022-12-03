MassimoVernicesole/iStock via Getty Images

The 2023 trade on the Japanese yen may be over before it really got started. A hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI report reminded markets that a top in inflation does not directly equate to the end of inflation risks. At the time of writing, the Fed Fund Futures responded by adding one more month of rate hikes to the Federal Reserve's docket for 2023. The last 25 basis point rate hike now comes in June, with a peak range of 5.25% to 5.50% for the interest rate. This move also pushed bond yields up and granted the U.S. dollar a fresh advantage over the Japanese yen. The chart below shows the trend change for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) as the 50-day moving average (DMA) (red line) gives way as support. A 50DMA breakdown means the trend is no longer a friend; the drop confirms a short-term topping pattern at last month's trend peak.

The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust confirmed a short-term topping pattern with a 50DMA breakdown. (TradingView.com)

The Drag from the Latest Economic News

Even if the interpretation of the U.S. inflation picture returns to its baseline optimism, the economic data coming out of Japan does not look supportive of a strong yen in the short term. Between rising inflation (now at a 32-year high) and slowing growth, today's ultra-easy money policy looks particularly uncomfortable. At the beginning of the month, Japan's manufacturing PMI came in at a 26-month low. The manufacturing sector is extremely important to Japan, and it is hard to imagine this measure will improve significantly as the rest of the world slows down. Accordingly, the Bank of Japan's January 2023 Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices included a slight downgrade in GDP projections:

"Comparing the projections with those presented in the previous Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (Outlook Report), the projected growth rates for fiscal 2022 and 2023 are somewhat lower, mainly due to overseas economies deviating downward from the previous baseline scenario, although the government's economic measures are likely to make a positive contribution to the growth rates. The projected growth rate for fiscal 2024 is somewhat lower due to a waning of the effects of those measures pushing up the economy of the previous year."

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) now has median projections for GDP growth in 2023 of 1.7% versus the 1.9% in the October 2022 outlook. The median projection for GDP growth in 2024 received a deeper haircut from 1.5% to 1.1%. The projections could come down further after Q4 GDP delivered weaker than expected growth.

However, on the positive side, manufacturer confidence remains relatively high, so manufacturers may see something good that is not obvious from the data. Supporting manufacturing optimism was an 11% year-over-year surge in December's export numbers. Granted, higher import prices from a weakening yen sent the current account surplus to a razor-thin ¥33.4 billion as imports soared in value by 22.4% year-over-year. Japan's surpluses are traditionally an attractive feature of the Japanese yen in "safety" trades. It is not clear at this point how trades will react to a yen with weak current account support. The last time the current account pivoted around or near zero for this long was about nine years ago.

Japan's Current Account has been scraping zero since early 2022. (Trading Economics)

A Catalyst from a Change in Leadership

Recently, Japan's government confirmed the selection of Kazuo Ueda as the next governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ). When Ueda takes office on April 8th, he will face an imminent decision on what to do with the BoJ's yield curve control (YCC). This control carries high costs; these costs could get more dear the longer inflationary pressures persist. The potential in April or soon thereafter for the end of this policy now presents the biggest near-time positive catalyst for the yen. Accordingly, I am staying interested in the "yen for 2023" trade.

The current weakness in the yen should take some time to play out. From a technical standpoint, I am watching the 200-day moving average (DMA) (blue line in the above chart) as the first point to consider initiating new yen-positive trades. From a timing standpoint, I want to have most of my new position in place by the end of March, ahead of Ueda's coronation. Hopefully, he does not spill the beans on ending the YCC at confirmation hearings (likely) later this month. Black Rock Institute got ahead of the leadership change by cutting Japanese stocks to underweight in anticipation of the end of YCC and tighter monetary policy to come with the change in leadership.

Be careful out there!