Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 11:10 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.29K Followers

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Troy Little - Vice President of Investor Relations

Kris Smith - Interim President & Chief Executive Officer

Alister Cowan - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Zebedee - Executive Vice President, Mining & Upgrading

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Fong - CIBC

Greg Pardy - RBC Capital Markets

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Menno Hulshof - TD Securities

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

John Royall - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Suncor Energy Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Troy Little, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Troy Little

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Welcome to Suncor Energy's fourth quarter earnings call. Please note that today's comments contain forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results, because of various risk factors and assumptions that are described in our fourth quarter earnings release, as well as in our current annual information form, both of which are available on SEDAR, EDGAR and our website, suncor.com.

Certain financial measures referred to in these comments are not prescribed by Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. For a description of these financial measures, please see our fourth quarter earnings release.

We will start with comments from Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, followed by Alister Cowan, Suncor's Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call are three of our senior operating leaders; Peter Zebedee, Executive Vice

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.