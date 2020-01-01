Catalysts Are Coming Soon For Stereotaxis

Feb. 15, 2023 12:11 PM ETStereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)AFIB, ISRG1 Comment
Alex Pitti profile picture
Alex Pitti
3.59K Followers

Summary

  • Stereotaxis, Inc. stock fell in 2022 because of new product delays and weak new orders. These delays and disappointing new orders were caused by macro headwinds that are abating.
  • There are many catalysts in 2023. The Magic catheter getting the CE Mark should turn investor sentiment in favor of Stereotaxis.
  • I believe Stereotaxis, Inc.'s 2023 sales will be at least $49.5 million, which is above the consensus of $41.78 million.

3d render of tomography imaging room

FURKAN TELLIOGLU

Thesis

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS) is undervalued due temporary macro headwinds that are abating. The two most prominent ones are the extreme tightness in hospital budgets and supply chain issues. Once Stereotaxis starts getting its new products approved, sentiment will

picture of Genesis showroom

Shanghai showroom (CEO sent me it)

my portfolio

My Portfolio as of February 14th (commonstock)

This article was written by

Alex Pitti profile picture
Alex Pitti
3.59K Followers
I'm currently looking for an analyst position. If you like my posts, please shoot me a DM on here or email me at interviewsalexpitti@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STXS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is a long term investment.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.