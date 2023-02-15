Waters Corporation (WAT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 12:08 PM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)
Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Caspar Tudor - Head of Investor Relations

Udit Batra - President and Chief Executive Officer

Geof Wyatt - Chief Executive Officer, Wyatt Technology

Cliff Wyatt - President, Wyatt Technology

Amol Chaubal - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Sergott - Barclays

Vijay Kumar - Evercore

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Dan Brennan - Cowen

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Josh Waldman - Cleveland Research

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Waters Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of today’s call. This conference is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, please disconnect at this time.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Caspar Tudor

Thank you, Catherine. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Waters Corporation fourth quarter earnings call. We are very pleased to be speaking to you from Santa Barbara this morning where Wyatt Technology is located. We have a lot to cover today given our exciting – given our earnings results and our exciting announcements.

Today, I am joined by Dr. Udit Batra, Waters’ President and Chief Executive Officer; and Amol Chaubal, Waters' Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We are also glad to be joined by Wyatt Technology's Chief Executive Officer, Geof Wyatt; as well as its President, Cliff Wyatt.

Now, before we begin, I will cover the cautionary language. In this conference call, we will make various forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of

