Hecla Mining Co (HL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 12:11 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL), HL.PB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anvita Patil - VP, IR and Treasurer, Hecla Limited

Phillips Baker - President, CEO & Director

Russell Lawlar - SVP & CFO

Lauren Roberts - SVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Reagor - ROTH MKM Partners

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Hecla Mining Company Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Anvita Patil. Please go ahead.

Anvita Patil

Good morning, Regina, and thank you all for joining us for Hecla's Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operations Results Conference Call. I'm Anvita Patil, Hecla's Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Our financial results news release that was issued this morning, along with today's presentation, are available on Hecla's website.

On today's call, we have Phil Baker, Hecla's President and CEO ; Lauren Roberts, Hecla's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Russell Lawlar, Hecla's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Any forward-looking statements made today by the management team come under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and involve risks as shown on Slides 2 and 3 in our earnings release and in our 10-K and 10-Q filings with the SEC. These and other risks could cause results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures cited in this call and related slides are found in the slides or the news release.

With that, I'll pass the call to Phil.

Phillips Baker

Thanks, Anvita. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.