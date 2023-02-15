EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 12:20 PM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Brungardt - Director, IR

Jesse Arenivas - CEO

Ben Lamb - EVP & CFO

Walter Pinto - EVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Colton Bean - Tudor Pickering Holt

Christopher Jeffrey - Mizuho

Michael Cusimano - Pickering Energy Partners

Spiro Dounis - Citi

Rahul Krotthapalli - JP Morgan

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 EnLink Midstream Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Brungardt, you may now begin.

Brian Brungardt

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to EnLink's fourth quarter of 2022 earnings call. Participating on the call today are Jesse Arenivas, Chief Executive Officer; and Ben Lamb, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Walter Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer is also in the room to answer any questions during the Q&A session.

We issued our earnings release and presentation after the markets closed yesterday, and those materials are on our website. A replay of today's call will also be made available on our website at www.enlink.com.

Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, including expectations and predictions within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise. Actual results may differ materially from our projections and a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ can be found in our press release, presentation and SEC filed.

This call also

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.