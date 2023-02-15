GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 12:36 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Malcolm Wilson - CEO

Baris Oran - CFO

Bill Fraine - CCO

Mark Manduca - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Ari Rosa - Credit Suisse

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Brian Ossenbeck - JP Morgan

Chris Wetherbee - Citi

Jason Seidl - Cowen

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Operator

Welcome to the GXO Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

Before the call begins, let me read a brief statement on behalf of the company regarding forward-looking statements, the use of non-GAAP financial measures and company guidance. During this call, the company will make certain forward-looking statements within the meanings of applicable securities laws, which, by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the company's SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements in the company's earnings release are made on this call are made only as of today, and the company has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law.

The company also may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable SEC rules during this call. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are contained in the company's earnings release and the related financial tables are on its website. Unless otherwise stated, all results reported on this call are reported in United States

