AzmanL

A Quick Take On Harden Technologies Inc.

Harden Technologies Inc. (HARD) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides waste management and recycling equipment to industrial customers in China.

Given the company’s ongoing exposure to Chinese regulatory and governmental risks, its slowing revenue growth and increasing operating cash use and a high degree of uncertainty regarding its ability to expand internationally, I'm on Hold for the Harden Technologies Inc. IPO.

Harden Overview

Zhongshan City, China-based Harden Technologies Inc. was founded to manufacture recycling and waste management shredding and sorting equipment for a wide variety of customers.

Items that customers use the firm's equipment for include, iron, plastic, concrete, steel and other materials.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Jiawen Miao, who has been with the firm since May 2010 and was previously senior vice president for K&J, a management consulting firm in California and has served in senior roles in various machinery manufacturing companies.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Single shaft shredders

Dual shaft shredders

Quad shaft shredders

Primary shredders

Mobile shredders

Granulators

Disk screens

Air separators.

As of June 30, 2022, Harden has booked fair market value investment of $1.4 million in equity from investors including 8Sections International (Jiawen Mao-controlled), Lukay International, Broadsail International, Redarmor Ltd. and Hinomoto Ltd.

Harden - Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its products primarily to industrial organizations via its in-house direct sales, marketing, and business efforts.

A majority of the company's customers are located in China, and management plans to expand its business network internationally to Europe and the United States.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 16.7% 2021 11.7% 2020 12.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, fell to 1.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 1.2 2021 2.6 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Harden’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for recycling equipment of all types was an estimated $27.2 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $41.4 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are rising awareness of the benefits of recycling waste materials as well as increasing government regulations and incentives for the activity.

Also, the chart below shows the global recycling equipment market breakdown by processed material type in 2022:

Global Recycling Equipment Market (Grand View Research)

The Asia-Pacific market represented the largest market in 2022, with a 39.6% revenue share.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

SID Machinery (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Genox Recycling Tech Co., Ltd.

Huanchang Technology

Zerma Machinery & Recycling Technology

3E Machinery

Vecoplan AG (Germany)

Untha Shredding Technology GmbH (Austria)

Metso Denmark A/S (Denmark)

Linder Recyclingtech GmbH (Austria)

WEIMA Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany)

SSI Shredding Systems, Inc. (United States)

Shred-tech (Canada).

Harden Technologies Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, though at a decelerating rate of growth

Reduced gross profit and lowered gross margin

Smaller operating profit

Increasing cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 14,548,072 23.8% 2021 $ 31,606,067 44.3% 2020 $ 21,901,699 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 4,468,408 14.4% 2021 $ 9,643,450 33.5% 2020 $ 7,225,695 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 30.71% 2021 30.51% 2020 32.99% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 442,556 3.0% 2021 $ 1,461,199 4.6% 2020 $ 1,794,162 8.2% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 64,186 0.4% 2021 $ 1,965,619 13.5% 2020 $ 3,073,110 21.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (1,784,342) 2021 $ 819,947 2020 $ (1,618,583) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2022, Harden had $2.7 million in cash and $20.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($2.0 million).

Harden Technologies Inc. IPO Details

Harden intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $6.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $60.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 20.0%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $7.0 million for the development of a new manufacturing facility; approximately $3.0 million for research and development related to design of mobile shredding and mobile screening machines, robotic sorting technologies and pilot plant development; and any balance for additional working capital. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently subject to legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is US Tiger Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Harden

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $75,000,000 Enterprise Value $60,454,559 Price / Sales 2.18 EV / Revenue 1.76 EV / EBITDA 37.88 Earnings Per Share $0.11 Operating Margin 4.64% Net Margin 4.00% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 20.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $6.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$1,992,107 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.66% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.73 CapEx Ratio -3.58 Revenue Growth Rate 23.81% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Commentary About Harden’s IPO

HARD is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund the development of a new factory and for additional R&D efforts.

The company’s financials have generated increasing topline revenue, though at a decelerating rate of growth, lowered gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating profit but growing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($2.0 million).

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple fell to 1.2x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital needs.

The entity is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands which has restrictions on company dividends, requiring the firm to pass a solvency test after paying a dividend.

HARD’s CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures even as it has used cash in operations.

The market opportunity for recycling equipment is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth while the firm faces significant competition in its major markets.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

US Tiger Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (67.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 1.76x.

Given the firm’s ongoing exposure to Chinese regulatory and governmental risks, its slowing revenue growth and increasing operating cash use and a high degree of uncertainty regarding its ability to expand internationally, I'm on Hold for the Harden Technologies Inc. IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.