Overview

Due to a confluence of factors, I foresee that FY23 will be a challenging year for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) in terms of margins. This is also consistent with management's pessimistic forecast, which forecasts a decline in the R&R market in the low double digits across North America. Nonetheless, I think MAS has levers to pull to cushion the possibly falling margins coming its way, such as operating efficiencies and share gains over time. In addition, management has guided for 2H23 to see margin expansion, which bodes well for setting expectations. In addition, I believe that MAS can increase prices to alleviate some of the financial burden brought on by the soaring cost of raw materials. While I don't expect much in the way of near-term catalysts, I do see room for improvement if the housing uptick seen through January continues or if key raw material inputs deflate. However, due to the many variables at play, increased volatility in the stock price is to be expected in the near future.

Earnings update

In 4Q22, revenue dropped 5% and was down 2% on a foreign exchange neutral [FXN] basis. Volume dropped 11% on a consolidated basis, while currency was a headwind of 3%, and price increased 9%. It was reported that the company's channel stocks had leveled off as sell-through roughly equaled sell-in, with the exception of the plumbing sector, which saw a moderate destocking in North American wholesale. The decline in North America was 5% FXN, with volumes down 14% and price up 10%, while the rise in International was 7% FXN, due to price. Price changes accounted for 9% of the decline in plumbing, and a drop in volume fell short by 7%. Demand decline in North America started in 3Q and was widespread across product categories and distribution channels, leading to a 1% FXN drop. A rise of 7% FXN was seen in international (Hansgrohe) sales, with increases in market share in China, Germany, and France. Lighting and builders' hardware as a whole fell by the mid- to high-teens, while the Decorative goods segment dropped 8%. The pro paint market increased by the mid- to high-single digits.

Operating margins in 4Q22 dropped 90 bps to 12.2%, primarily due to lower-than-expected margins in the Plumbing division. Although price increases were a boon to profit margin, they were more than offset by other factors like falling unit sales, rising overhead, and adverse currency fluctuations. Similarly, Decorative's 13.9% margin saw a decline of 270 bps.

Paint volume downcycle

Given that I anticipate an impending downcycle in volume, my focus on the earnings call was on the expected future development of Decorative Architectural volume and margin. On the positive side, management expects DIY demand to level off at 2019 lows or lower by 2023, which would indicate a high single digits y/y decline compared to positive growth in FY22. After a strong run of 70% growth over the past 3 years thanks to the success of new product introductions and initiatives with Home Depot (HD), the Pro paint industry is expected to decline mid-single digits y/y. Moreover, key raw materials and other specialty chemicals are expected to see only modest deflation from here on out, while indirect costs are expected to continue rising. For these reasons, I anticipate FY23 to be a challenging year for margins. That said, I believe there is a path to margin expansion in FY24 as inflation subsides, underlying DIY continues to stabilize, and we see a recovery in sales for Pro paint.

Plumbing

Management expects volumes to fall by a double-digit percentage in 2023, similar to the Paint segment. This drop is expected due to tough comparisons in the first three quarters, decreased demand in Europe, and a normalization of backlog levels in Watkins spa. I believe there are already signs surfacing as 4Q channel inventories showed some moderation, indicating that production in 2023 will align with sell-out.

After 1Q23, management plans to increase productivity and price competitively in international markets to counteract rising costs. Meanwhile, rising energy and other indirect costs are likely to cancel out the price decline in key metal materials. I expect Plumbing's EBIT margins to remain stable at 16% in 2023. However, I expect volume to improve in FY24 after a dismal FY23, and that, combined with improved operational efficiency, lead to a recovery of margins.

Guidance

Reduced home price appreciation and slower turnover in existing home sales are two factors that management sees as weighing down the North American real estate and remodeling market by LDD%. Moreover, they anticipate a decline in the international market in the high single digits as well. Overall, management expects sales to drop by 10% y/y due to a combination of a decline in volumes (low double digits%) and a modest increase in pricing. Due to the tougher comparisons in 1H23, the downturn is also expected to be more noticeable. Despite the significant drops in top-line revenue, I believe the good news is that management believes it can cushion the large decrease in margins, keeping negative incremental margins in the low-20% range, rather than the normal 30% range. According to management, 1Q23 sales and EBIT will be comparable to 4Q22 performance, and then margins will begin to expand year over year for the remainder of the year.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the current market conditions and a confluence of factors are likely to pressure MAS in the near-term, as reflected in management's pessimistic forecast. However, there are levers that MAS can pull to mitigate the decreasing margin, such as operating efficiencies and share gains over time. Overall, while FY23 may be challenging for MAS, there is potential for margin expansion in FY24 as inflation subsides, DIY stabilizes, and sales recover for the Pro paint industry.