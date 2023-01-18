XPeng: Potential Recovery In 2023

Feb. 15, 2023 2:16 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV), XPNGFLI, NIO, NIOIF
Summary

  • XPeng Inc. has seen a 60% drop in deliveries in January.
  • However, investors should expect deliveries to fully rebound in March.
  • New product launches could drive XPeng’s delivery growth going forward.

XPeng Motors's sales store and service center at night

Robert Way

Chinese electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturers have not exactly received a lot of love from investors lately: companies like XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV), NIO Inc. (NIO), or Li Auto Inc. (LI) have seen severe downside

Source: CNEVPost

Source: CNEVPost

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XPEV, NIO, LI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

