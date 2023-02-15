Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 1:24 PM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

Call Start: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:31 AM ET

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

February 15, 2023 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Backman - Global Head of Investor Relations

Ronen Samuel - Chief Executive Officer

Lauri Hanover - Chief Financial Officer

Amir Shaked-Mandel - Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Tavy Rosner - Barclays

Brian Drab - William Blair

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Kornit Digital's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Andrew Backman, Global Head of Investor Relations for Kornit Digital. Mr. Backman, you may begin.

Andrew Backman

Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone and welcome to Kornit Digital's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, Ronen Samuel; Lauri Hanover, Kornit’s Chief Financial Officer; and Amir Shaked-Mandel, EVP of Corporate Development.

For today’s call, Ronen will provide comments on our fourth quarter, recap the full year 2022 highlights and discuss key focus areas for 2023. Lauri will then review fourth quarter and full year numbers and provide our first quarter outlook before we open it up for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws will be made on this call. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the company's objectives, plans, strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or financial condition and all statements that address developments that the company expect will occur

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.