First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FQVLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

First Quantum Minerals Ltd [FQVLF] Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tristan Pascall - CEO

Rudi Badenhorst - COO

Ryan MacWilliam - CFO

Bonita To - Director, IR

Conference Call Participants

Jackie Przybylowski - BMO Capital Markets

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Emily Chieng - Goldman Sachs

Greg Barnes - TD Securities

Lawson Winder - BofA Securities

Sandeep Peety - Morgan Stanley

Ed Brucker - Barclays Capital

Karl Blunden - Goldman Sachs

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the First Quantum Minerals Limited fourth quarter results conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there’ll be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bonita To

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter results. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. As such, I encourage you to read the cautionary notes that accompanied the presentation, our MD&A, and the related news release.

As a reminder, the presentation is available on our website and that all dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. On today's call will be Tristan Pascall, our Chief Executive Officer with opening remarks; followed by Rudi Badenhorst, our Chief Operating Officer, who will provide an overview of our operations during the quarter. Ryan MacWilliam, our Chief Financial Officer, will follow with a review of financial results, and then Tristan will wrap things up, after which we will open the lines for Q&A.

And with that, I will turn it over to Tristan. Thanks.

Tristan Pascall

Thank you, Bonita, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.