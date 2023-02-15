Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 1:27 PM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Ballew – Vice President of Investor Relations

Mike Tattersfield – President and Chief Executive Officer

Josh Charlesworth – Global President, Chief Operating Officer

Jeremiah Ashukian – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Palmer – Evercore ISI

Sara Senatore – Bank of America

John Ivankoe – JPMorgan

Brian Harbour – Morgan Stanley

Stephen Lengel – Truist Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abbie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Krispy Kreme Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And I’ll now turn the conference over to Rob Ballew, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Rob Ballew

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Krispy Kreme’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. Thank you for joining us today. Our earnings release and an accompanying earnings presentation deck are available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.krispykreme.com.

Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Tattersfield, President and Chief Executive Officer; Josh Charlesworth, Global President, Chief Operating Officer; and Jeremiah Ashukian, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that this call contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations, future events, or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution investors that these risks

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.