TransDigm Group: Good Fundamental Long-Term Holding

Feb. 15, 2023 2:30 PM ETTransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
108 Followers

Summary

  • Strong expansion in the commercial aftermarket drove TransDigm Group Incorporated's fiscal Q1 2023 results, and there is still room for growth as air travel continues to improve globally and China reopens.
  • TransDigm Group has a solid business model and portfolio, enabling the company to adjust prices and keep margins stable or even increase them in times of inflation.
  • TransDigm is sitting on ~$3.3 billion cash, which I expect will be used wisely to create shareholder value.

Spare parts for shop auto aftermarket

Denis_prof/iStock via Getty Images

Recommendation

Stronger-than-anticipated expansion in the commercial aftermarket drove TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) results in fiscal Q1 2023. As the effects of China's reopening begin to take hold, I continue to have a very optimistic

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
108 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.