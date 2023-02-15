General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference (Transcript)

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference February 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Co

Conference Call Participants

Phebe Novakovic - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Cai von Rumohr

[Starts Abruptly] GD's CEO and Chairwoman Phebe Novakovic. Phebe, thank you for joining us. And so everyone starts with Gulfstream, let's change, let's start with combat. Nobody has talked about it for a while. But obviously, its relevance is increasing as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You got a $3.6 billion proposed FMS tanks sale to Poland. Walk us through the order prospects for vehicles and when they might impact your business?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Phebe Novakovic

So -- can everybody hear me? Howard is reminding me that administrative by the [indiscernible], I have to state there's a forward-looking statement, I said it. And the details are available, I believe, on our website.

So the threat environment has clearly changed. And that, plus the combination of MPF drove last year revenue a little higher than we had anticipated. So Abrams, light armored vehicles, labs, ammunitions and ammunition are all increased demand. That provides us the potential for some upside this year, depending how quickly contract execution happens. But we're anticipating relatively flat sales this year, low single-digit growth next year and the mid to low in the out years.

Cai Von Rumohr

Okay. And can you give us a little bit more -- is it Eastern Europe? I think on the call, you mentioned around six or seven countries that were looking at vehicles.

Phebe Novakovic

Yes, yes. So I mean, it's a lot of Eastern Europe. The closer you are to the fight, the more you feel the threat directly. And so they've been a little quicker to execute their contracts to

