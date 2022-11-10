GBTC Yes, Bitcoin No: The Genesis Bankruptcy Angle

John Miller profile picture
John Miller
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • The Genesis bankruptcy filing and subsequent updates have restretched the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's discount to NAV to 47%.
  • Handling of the $1.1 billion DCG promissory note is point of contention with the Winklevoss twins, majority owners of the Gemini exchange, a major creditor of Genesis.
  • Under the restructuring plan, DCG will exchange the $1.1 billion 2032 promissory note for newly issued convertible preferred stock.
  • DCG will be allowed to refinance its May 2023 term loans through a new facility with a June 30th, 2024 maturity.
  • The agreement buys DCG meaningful time before it is forced to sell a large portion of its own holdings in Grayscale's products, including GBTC.
Delivering Alpha - Season 2018

CNBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Despite heightened fear and doubts, the ongoing Genesis bankruptcy drama likely only marginally affects the pricing of large-cap digital assets going forward. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) even rebounded strongly to close the week of the bankruptcy

This article was written by

John Miller profile picture
John Miller
1.32K Followers
Experience as a senior manager for a large retail chain. Managed multiple locations with sales in the low seven digits. Hands on P&L responsibility and controllable costs management experience. Expert in customer care and customer care training for team members. Studied international affairs at the George Washington University with a specialization in economics.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.