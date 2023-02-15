Franklin Street Properties Corporation (FSP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

Franklin Street Properties Corporation (NYSE:FSP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Carter - EVP, General Counsel & Secretary

John Demeritt - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

George Carter - Chairman & CEO

John Donahue - EVP

Jeffrey Carter - President & CIO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott

Craig Kucera - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Franklin Street Properties Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. My name is Megan, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to Scott Carter, General Counsel. Scott, please go ahead.

Scott Carter

Good morning and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer and John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management. Also joining me this morning are Toby Daley and Will Friend, both Executive Vice Presidents of FSP Property Management.

Please note that various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the SEC.

In addition, these forward-looking statements represent the company's expectations only as of today, February 15, 2023. While the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Any

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.