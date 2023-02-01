Earnings Insight: Russell 1000 Earnings Turn Negative

Feb. 15, 2023 2:41 PM ETDIA, QQQ, SPY, ACSI, ACVF, AESR, AFLG, ARMR, AVUS, APRT, JANT, JULT, OCTT, APRW, JANW, JULW, OCTW, BBUS, BIBL, BKLC, BMAR, BMAY, BUZZ, BWV, BWVTF, CATH, CFA, CFO, CHGX, CSM, DBJA, DBOC, DEF, DEMZ, DFAU, DGRW, DSI, DSJA, DSOC, DSTL, DUSA, DVOL, DYNF, EFIV, EGIS, EPS, EQL, EQOP, EQWL, ESG, ESGA, ESGU, ESGV, ESGY, ESGN, EUSA, FCPI, FCTR, FDLO, FDWM, FEX, FFSG, FLLV, FLQL, FLRG, FMIL, FQAL, FSST, FTCS, GSEW, GSLC, GSPY, GSUS, HKND, HLAL, HUSV, IDIV, ILCB, IQSU, ITAN, ITOT, IVLC, IVV, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWL, IWV, IYY, JCTR, JHML, JMIN, JOET, JPUS, JQUA, JUSA, JUST, KRMA, LCTU, LFEQ, LGH, LGLV, LSAF, LVOL, LYFE, MBCC, MFUS, MGC, MOAT, NACP, NAPR, NTSX, NULC, OEF, OMFL, ONOF, OPPX, OVL, OVLH, PALC, PBUS, PLRG, PSCJ, PSCW, PSCX, PSET, PSFD, PSFF, PSFJ, PSFM, PSMD, PSMJ, PSMR, PTLC, QARP, QLV, QQQA, QUAL, QUS, QVML, QYLG, RECS, RESP, RFDA, RFFC, RNLC, RSP, SCHB, SCHK, SCHX, SECT, SHE, SHUS, SIZE, SNPE, SPBC, SPD, SPHB, SPHQ, SPLG, SPMV, SPTM, SPUC, SPUS, SPXE, SPXN, SPXT, SPXV, SPYC, SPYX, SSUS, STNC, SUSA, SUSL, SVOL, SYUS, SZNE, TDVG, TILT, TRND, TSJA, TSOC, TSPA, UMAR, UMAY, USMC, USMV, USSG, USXF, UTRN, VEGN, VIG, VIRS, VNSE, VONE, VONG, VONV, VOO, VOTE, VSDA
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • The forward 12-month EPS is a time-weighted average between FY1 (2023) and FY2 (2024).
  • During the height of the pandemic, we saw aggressive downgrades in EPS estimates during March-June 2020 as shown in the 2020, 2021 , and 2022 worm.
  • Both the Russell 1000 and Russell 1000 Growth index trade at a forward P/E multiple above its respective 10-year average, while the Russell 1000 Value index is matching its 10-year average.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Tajinder Dhillon

The week of February 6th marked a notable event for the Russell 1000 where the 1-year percent change in the forward 12-month EPS estimate turned negative. In the last 20 years, this has only occurred

1y % Change in F12m EPS

Russell 1000 Annual EPS estimates

Russell 1000 and 2000 EPS Estimate Revision

Russell 1000 & 2000 Growth and Value EPS Revision

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.