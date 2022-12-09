New Fortress Energy: Continued Portfolio Optimization Into 2023

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • NFE is known for using a disruptive approach in its development of stalled gas assets such as Lakach in Mexico.
  • The 5 Fast LNG units under development by NFE represent a liquefaction increment of about 7 million tons per annum (mta).
  • NFE is targeting an operating cash flow of up to $10 billion in the next 3 years.

LNG terminal

SanderStock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ahead of its Q4 2022 earnings date on February 28, 2023, New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is working to increase its liquidity above $5 billion over the next three years. Q3 2022 revenue hit $731.93 million, growing 140.25% (YoY) and

Growing Asian LNG spot prices compared to Europe LNG spot prices

Reuters

NFE's growing contractual obligations

New Fortress Energy

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.57K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.