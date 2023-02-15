Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 1:49 PM ETRoyalty Pharma plc (RPRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

George Grofik - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Pablo Legorreta - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Hite - Executive Vice President & Vice Chairman

Marshall Urist - Executive Vice President & Head of Research and Investments

Terry Coyne - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Michael DiFiore - Evercore

Ashwani Verma - UBS

Stephen Scala - Cowen

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Royalty Pharma Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to George Grofik, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead, sir.

George Grofik

Good morning and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us to review Royalty Pharma's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. You can find the press release with our earnings results and slides to this call on the Investors page of our website at royaltypharma.com.

Moving to Slide 3, I would like to remind you that information presented in this call contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. I refer you to our 10-K on file with the SEC for a description of these risks. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Royalty Pharma and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Non-GAAP financial measures will be used to help you understand our financial performance. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided in the earnings press release available

