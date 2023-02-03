M. Suhail

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) hasn't been able to communicate a strategy for combating inflation or food price and wage increases. CMG fell by 5% in after-hours trading following the announcement of earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. CMG has further downside due to added risks to the thesis, which is why we initiate coverage with a neutral rating on CMG. We don't recommend the stock, as we anticipate that there's very little room to increase pricing before triggering customers into staying in (i.e., making food at home), or to compete with price points that are comparable to dine-in restaurants like Denny's (DENN).

We anticipate a 5% downside for CMG based on our $1,550 price target (45x FY 2025 earnings) given where the stock was trading at the time this article was written (~$1,644). We think CMG will underperform the market, and we start with a neutral recommendation as we encourage readers to avoid CMG. We expect that a combination of heightened food input costs and increased wage costs makes the cost narrative uncompelling.

We expect CMG's net profitability to decrease by three percentage points over the next three years, and we model 15% sales growth in FY 2024 and FY 2025 to reflect the growth in stores and foot traffic. Cost headwinds work against CMG given the ongoing food shortage, but mid-teen revenue growth likely keeps the stock from falling significantly lower - hence the $1,550 price target.

Weak earnings results become a pattern

The business grew sales by about 5% on an organic basis, with the rest coming from cost offsets from menu price increases. There was a study done on the price elasticity of demand for restaurant meals by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, where the price elasticity of demand is 2.3. That means if the price of the same meal went up by 10% demand would decline by 23%, all things being equal.

Weakness in earnings results will likely persist, as we've entered a period where there's a rising minimum wage. Also, there's an increase in the amount of competition for low-wage workers. We expect that a combination of worker shortages, higher food prices, and price sensitivity will weaken the investment thesis considerably.

We don't anticipate the company to recapture customers with higher prices, and it will have to contend with lower profit margins over the next two to three years. We expect food shortages and labor shortages to continue; roughly 2 million restaurant and hospitality jobs in the U.S. remain unfilled. Given the need to pay more to attract workers, and the cost of food also increasing, we forecast profit margin decline paired with mid-teen revenue growth over the next three years.

The most optimistic scenario yields a very underwhelming outcome for the stock. Agricultural commodities have been on a multiyear uptrend driving higher food costs. We don't believe any of the efforts to improve efficiency will have any meaningful impact, as CMG is already one of the highest volume restaurant chains with efficiency built in. Producing more volume per worker isn't going to make enough of a difference when shortages become more sporadic and costs become more difficult to pass on to customers.

Our initial take on the earnings call

We're not surprised that Chipotle stumbled on costs, as we've been betting on the price of agricultural commodities going up lately. CMG is another victim of higher prices, just like other restaurants that performed poorly this past quarter - such as Starbucks (SBUX).

CMG has tried to sound confident, with the addition of new mobile app features and new menu items. However, we came away from the earnings call unimpressed by, for example, the inclusion of Garlic Guajillo Steak for burritos and bowls. The new menu item didn't live up to sales expectations, based on commentary from management and analysts on the earnings call.

We expect limited opportunities for CMG to increase prices given the unwillingness of other competing restaurant chains to push prices up in response. Some restaurants maintain lower prices in an effort to gain market share as opposed to raising prices, which limits upside from pricing increases going forward.

In other words, McDonald's (MCD) might pursue market share, and that's why it also limits the opportunity for Starbucks to raise prices. This also extends to the rest of the restaurant chains that would obviously like to demand more money out of their customers. However, they can only demand so much extra money given the need to maintain competitiveness with restaurant chains opting to lose money outright in order to gain market share. McDonald's seems to be gaining customers due to its "always low prices" philosophy, which attracts price-sensitive customers in this environment.

Furthermore, we think the wage price effect continues to be reflected in the fact that the new normal is higher wage growth driven by minimum wage increases in response to high inflation metrics. That then necessitates the need to raise interest rates in response to higher-priced goods and services.

CMG tried its best to pass costs on to customers only to realize that there would be a perfectly elastic demand reflex, where the price of a good gets so expensive that, in relation to alternatives, customers choose alternatives. That's why McDonald's surprised on earnings results and Chipotle didn't.

Keep in mind, we're talking about Chipotle charging $14-$16 for a burrito bowl and a drink. Prices are starting to resemble that of Denny's breakfast menu items, or Panda Express's two- or three-entree combo at $12-$15. There's a limit to cost recapture as we doubt the solution is to simply raise prices. CMG's management needs to drive meaningful margin improvements beyond demanding a couple of dollars more for the same burrito bowl every other year. This is what got Netflix (NFLX) into a lot of trouble, and we think CMG basically hit a brick wall with this strategy this past quarter.

Earnings news summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill reported revenue of $2.2 billion, +11.2% YoY, which missed expectations by $30 million. Keep in mind inflation was +6.5% on a CPI basis as of the most recent reading, so on an inflation-adjusted basis CMG only delivered 4.7% organic sales growth - mostly driven by new store growth and an increase in visits per store. We also want to emphasize that cost recapture in the form of higher pricing seems more limited despite the likelihood of food pricing trending higher across agricultural baskets, inclusive of key commodities that go into Chipotle's burritos and bowls.

The company reported diluted EPS of $8.29, which missed expectations by $0.60. We came away relatively unimpressed from the earnings call, as we find it unlikely that the company is going to increase efficiency metrics by much. That's because the unemployment rate was 3.4% as of January 2023, and it seems as if fewer people want to work for restaurants currently.

We anticipate that Chipotle will continue to perform poorly in this environment, as we estimate FY 2023 revenue of $9.15 billion and diluted EPS of $31.98 for FY 2023. We would compare that to consensus estimates of $9.85 billion for FY 2023 and diluted EPS of $42.01. We expect some revenue growth this year, but we doubt the company will be able to pass inflation on to customers even if inflation remains elevated, so they will miss on expenses going forward.

Financial model discussion

We expect earnings growth to slow to a trickle, as we expect limited price recapture activity in the form of price increases. That option seems maxed out at this point, so we have to look at the business going through a period of less profitability - especially as we expect commodity price inflation to reduce profits over the near term as CMG is limited in terms of price increases.

Restaurants will compete more aggressively to maintain interest among customers and to avoid losing customers to more price-friendly restaurant chains that seem to benefit from a weaker macro environment. One example of that is McDonald's, which delivered a revenue/earnings beat this quarter, whereas CMG missed on headline figures.

Furthermore, we expect analysts to start revising expectations lower on earnings, as cost inputs become more of a known risk. Given that core agricultural commodities are still trending higher, as shown by the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA), and U.S. dollar appreciation is working against restaurant multinational chains like CMG, Chipotle looks like a weak pick in this environment. As such, we're leaving CMG out of our portfolio.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Financial Model 2023-25

Chipotle Mexican Grill Financial Model (Trade Theory)

We value the stock at 33x P/E, 34x EV/EBITDA, and 6x forward sales for FY 2025. The multiple is a bit inflated based on where CMG has traded historically on average. However, we discounted the stock by 11% over two years to arrive at our discounted value of $1,550 (implying 5.74% downside from where the stock was trading at the time this was written). We anticipate CMG to go through mean value compression as earnings growth starts to stall over the next three years.

We're two years into reopening after the pandemic in the U.S., and we think the narrative is shifting toward quality franchises that can weather a more price competitive environment, as many households are still cooking and staying home even with COVID-19 restrictions lifted. We think costs tied to the implementation of wage increases, increases in food costs, and intensifying competition among restaurant chains drives unfavorable pricing dynamics for the sector as a whole. We start with really low estimates on revenue given the ongoing price risks across various agricultural commodities, and we don't think these issues work themselves out given the multiyear uptrend in agricultural prices.

There's a lack of incentive for farmers to improve yields or supply more goods to large chains like CMG, MCD, and SBUX. Currently, farmers prefer opportunities to sell organic produce to grocers like Amazon (AMZN) and Kroger (KR). Farmers farm less acreage due to water restrictions and achieve the same amount of profit while employing fewer workers to harvest fields. Also, in line with historical trends, farmland is shrinking in the U.S. and various factors are causing growing conditions to worsen due to droughts here and across the world. Global output of food will likely decline, and could adversely decline in war-torn regions like Ukraine. We encourage readers to read this earlier article in order to follow our restaurant sector research and the thesis we're forming on different stocks in the sector.

We think consensus estimates are way too aggressive, and we anticipate CMG will report misses on a continuous basis as we progress through the year. We're starting with a lower bar on our estimates because we think the stock likely disappoints in terms of its own outlook and analyst consensus expectations, as a result of poor planning and absence of meaningful foreign exchange (FX) and agricultural hedges.

Conclusion

We walked away unimpressed with CMG's earnings results, and the stock is a bit overpriced given the risks of commodity cost inputs. We anticipate that agricultural commodity prices will trend above what management guided as we progress through the year, and FX will remain a headwind. We expect limited cost recapture in the near term, with most of the revenue growth driven by modest improvements in foot traffic 3% to 5% organically (depending on the impact of price recapture), and restaurant location growth.

The menu hasn't improved by much, with recent launches moving the needle marginally. We have a neutral rating on CMG and anticipate 5% downside in the stock as it's subject to estimate revision risk. We expect the negatives from the quarter will put further pressure on the stock, as we think commodities will outperform and restaurants underperform - with the exception of value-oriented chains like McDonald's.

We believe CMG is more susceptible to downside volatility and will report expectation misses as we progress through the year. We have a negative outlook on the stock and expect downside to revenue expectations given the macroeconomic setup this year.