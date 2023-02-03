Chipotle Mexican Grill: Rising Costs And Slowing Growth Make The Stock Untouchable

Feb. 15, 2023 2:50 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)1 Comment
Summary

  • Chipotle's cost structure becomes more difficult to evaluate, with rising food and labor costs likely to have a negative impact on profit margins in 2023.
  • Chipotle's cost recapture has become more limited based on management commentary on pricing increases.
  • We're starting with a neutral rating on the stock and anticipate that it will drop 5% from where it's currently trading.
  • We expect more downside risk to consensus models and expect the stock to miss and guide lower throughout 2023.
  • We would avoid CMG at this point given the high earnings multiple and its poor positioning in the current environment.

Chipotle Restaurant Building Exterior in Orlando, Florida

M. Suhail

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) hasn't been able to communicate a strategy for combating inflation or food price and wage increases. CMG fell by 5% in after-hours trading following the announcement of earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. CMG has further downside due to

CMG Financial Model

Chipotle Mexican Grill Financial Model (Trade Theory)

This article was written by

Wants to remain Hidden in the Shadows while discussing stocks. One would say this person is a ninja investor that primarily trades blue chip stocks that are well followed and understood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

