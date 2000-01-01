Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

Just over six weeks ago, I wrote on Centamin PLC (OTCPK:CELTF), noting that while the company had done a great job with cost savings and was likely to see margin expansion this year, the stock was becoming very extended short-term. That meant that chasing the stock above US$1.50 was likely to be a bad idea, given that new positions established above this level would be prone to double-digit drawdowns. Since then, Centamin has corrected 21% from its highs despite a solid Q4 report and a similar outlook to what I expected, with the turnaround thesis remaining solidly intact. Let's look at the Q4 & FY2022 results below.

Sukari Mine (Company Presentation)

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 & FY2022 Production & Sales

Centamin PLC ("Centamin") released its Q4 and FY2022 results last month, reporting quarterly gold production of ~109,600 ounces, a 2% increase from the year-ago period. This solid finish to the year was driven by higher open-pit grades with access to higher-grades areas helped by record material movements (~36.4 million tonnes in Q4), and a significant increase in tonnes mined in Sukari Underground (shift to owner-operator vs. contract mining). The result was that Centamin delivered on its guidance of 430,000 to 460,000 ounces for FY2022 (albeit just below the mid-point), producing ~441,000 ounces for the year.

Centamin - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the results a little closer, Centamin reported positive developments in Q4, with its 36 MW solar plant commissioned, record material movements in Q4 at its open-pit operations due to improved productivity, and the announcement of a senior-secured sustainability linked revolving credit facility with a 3.5% - 4.5% interest rate of $150 million. The solar plant should deliver cost savings of ~$19 million per annum starting this year assuming a $0.90/liter diesel price, and the improved productivity in the open-pit is very encouraging, especially on top of other successful cost savings initiatives. Finally, the RCF gives Centamin great financial flexibility regarding funding its Doropo Project (if green-lighted), and future growth initiatives at or around Sukari (potential satellite feed opportunities if a new discovery is made regionally).

Meanwhile, from an operational standpoint, Centamin reported that it mined ~3.15 million tonnes in Q4 at an average grade of 0.93 grams per tonne gold at its open-pit operations, a meaningful improvement year-over-year (~2.68 million tonnes at 0.93 grams per tonne of gold). Meanwhile, tonnes processed increased to ~3.05 million tonnes at 1.23 grams per tonne of gold. Finally, underground tonnes processed increased 61% year-over-year with a phenomenal quarter from its new owner-operator underground team, helping to supplement the mill with higher-grade Sukari Underground feed. Overall, these are very solid results and the company accomplished all of this with no long-term lost time injuries.

Centamin - Free Cash Flow & Average Realized Gold Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The result of this solid performance was that quarterly revenue improved to $188.5 million in Q4 (+3% year-over-year) despite a weak average realized gold price of $1,736/oz, and although free cash flow dipped back into negative territory (free cash flow was negative $17.6 million in FY2022). I see this as a satisfactory result given the impact of inflationary pressures on costs, the elevated capital spending last year, all combined with the gold price not doing much to help (sub $1,800/oz average price for FY2022). Let's look at costs and margins at Sukari:

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Centamin's all-in-sustaining costs [AISC] soared on a year-over-year basis in FY2022, with Centamin having a second consecutive year as a high-cost miner with its AISC well above the industry average. This was evidenced by AISC coming in at $1,445/oz in Q4 and $1,399/oz for the year, with the latter figure being more than $100/oz above the estimated industry average AISC of $1,280/oz in FY2022. However, this was partially because of elevated sustaining capital in the period, and cash operating costs actually held up well, coming in at $997/oz vs. $1,000/oz in Q4 and only up 5% year-over-year ($913/oz) which was a better rate of change than the industry average.

Centamin - All-in Sustaining Costs, Industry Average & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Although this increase in costs is disappointing from a headline standpoint and FY2023 AISC guidance came in well above the company's prior guidance, we can see that Centamin will reverse course by FY2024, with costs likely to dip back below the industry average. This is based on estimated AISC of $1,320/oz in FY2023 (guidance mid-point: $1,325/oz) and $1,210/oz in FY2024. The improvement in costs is expected to be driven by further cost savings (reduced diesel usage), continued cost savings, and higher sales volumes, plus what I would expect to be slightly lower sustaining capital in 2024 after two years of relatively high spending (2022 and 2023).

Centamin noted that the higher than expected costs were driven by cost pressures around fuel and consumables which is no surprise for a relatively high volume operation, and its diesel price increased from $0.52/liter in 2021 to ~$0.90/liter in FY2022. Currently, the diesel price is sitting closer to $0.80/liter, and although this isn't much of an improvement, there is a path to reducing its reliance on diesel. One of those initiatives is already complete with the 36 MW solar plant commissioned, but the other is a grid connection which could further reduce its reliance on diesel power and help to drive costs lower. Finally, Centamin looks to be adding a gravity circuit which could boost recoveries by 150 basis points, providing a further lift to sales volumes.

Finally, while sales volumes (Sukari Underground Expansion plus improved recovery rates), reduced diesel usage and a future grid connection are all paths to lower unit costs, there should be further productivity gains from the final installation of high production truck trays. So, although 2022 costs came in slightly above my estimates ($1,399/oz vs. $1,325/oz) and the FY2023 outlook isn't ideal (guidance mid-point of $1,325/oz), I see a path to sub $1,200/oz costs at Sukari long-term, and sub $1,100/oz costs on a consolidated basis if the company green-lights its much higher-margin Doropo Project in West Africa.

Sukari Mine (Company Presentation)

Long-Term Outlook

If we look at the bigger picture, Sukari's production is down sharply from its highs in FY2016 (551,000 ounces), which isn't overly surprising as grades are rarely as robust in the second decade of operations for a mine as they are in the first decade of operations. However, the company appears confident that it can return Sukari to a 500,000-ounce per annum with its work on optimizing and expanding Sukari Underground, and there is the potential to lift this figure above 540,000 ounces longer-term if it were to substitute some lower-grade open-pit feed with higher-grade regionally, assuming it makes a regional discovery within trucking distance of Sukari.

Centamin - Annual Production & Long-Term Potential/Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, and as noted above, even if Sukari remains at 490,000 to 500,000 ounces per annum, the Doropo Project is expected to add 190,000+ ounces in its first five years at sub $1,000/oz all-in sustaining costs. Assuming a late Q4 2025 gold pour, this could push annual production to 660,000 ounces to 680,000 ounces in FY2026, with upside to 700,000 ounces in FY2027 with the asset having a full year of commercial production under its belt. Although these opportunities aren't guaranteed, Centamin's new CEO Morgan Horan has done a great job positioning Centamin for growth with multiple options and maintaining strong cost control in a year where costs blew out sector-wide. So, although this didn't show up in the FY2022 results, it's important to be conscious of where costs are trending because of optimization work and cost savings initiatives.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~1.60 billion shares outstanding and a share price of US$1.21, Centamin trades at a market cap of $1.94 billion and an enterprise value of ~$1.78 billion. Even after the recent decline, this is not a cheap valuation for a single-asset producer when we adjust for Centamin's 50/50 profit share agreement with the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority, and it being a single-asset producer in a non-Tier-1 jurisdiction. This doesn't mean Centamin must head lower from here, and if the company can green-light Doropo, I could see an upside re-rating as it would effectively become a 450,000-ounce producer (in terms of ounces flowing to its bottom line). Still, at current levels and with no immediate growth (Doropo is an H1 2026 opportunity), I think there are more attractive names out there from a valuation standpoint.

CELTF Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Meanwhile, looking at Centamin from a technical standpoint, the stock now has a new confirmed resistance level at US$1.48, and no support until US$1.07 and US$0.91. Following its recent share-price decline, Centamin's reward/risk ratio has improved from 0.55 to 1.0 which was very unfavorable (as discussed in my last update) to 2.92 to 1.0, which is slightly better. However, I prefer to buy on breaks below support for turnaround stories, and this means buying at US$1.05 or lower. So, although Centamin has relieved its overbought condition, I don't see any reason to rush into the stock here. This is especially true when sector-wide sentiment has just come off a reading of very elevated optimism, which in the past has led to 17% or larger corrections in the Gold Miners Index (GDX).

GDX Price vs. Gold Miners Sentiment (Author's Chart & Data)

Summary

Centamin had a solid year and although cost guidance came in higher than I expected, Centamin's costs are on track to decline below the industry average and they should head below $1,180/oz by 2025, with further cost improvements if Doropo is green-lighted. That said, it has a softer Q1 ahead. Plus, prevailing sentiment in the sector has just triggered a reading of elevated optimism to end January, and these readings have historically resulted in sharp declines in miners to remove excess and teach lessons to those that bought with abandon and chased breakouts. Finally, Centamin isn't cheap here, even if the turnaround thesis is intact. In summary, although Centamin is a solid producer with an improving investment thesis, I wouldn't become interested unless the stock declined below US$1.05.

