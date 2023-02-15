Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 2:05 PM ETSlate Grocery REIT (SRRTF), SGR.UN:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Wolanski - SVP National Sales and IR

Blair Welch - CEO

Andrew Agatep - CFO

Connor O'Brien - MD

Allen Gordon - SVP

Braden Lyons - VP

Conference Call Participants

Sairam Srinivas - Cormark

Gaurav Mathur - iA Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Slate Grocery REIT Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Wolanski, SVP National Sales and Investor Relations with Slate Grocery REIT. Please go ahead.

Paul Wolanski

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 2022 conference call for Slate Grocery REIT. I'm joined this morning by Blair Welch, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Agatep, Chief Financial Officer; Connor O'Brien, Managing Director; Allen Gordon, Senior Vice President; Braden Lyons, Vice President.

Before getting started, I would like to remind participants that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements, and therefore, we ask you to review the disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements as well as non-IFRS measures, both of which can be found in management's discussion and analysis. You can visit Slate Grocery REIT's website to access all of the REIT's financial disclosures, including our Q4 2022 investor update, which is now available.

I will now hand over the call to Blair Welch for opening remarks.

Blair Welch

Thank you, Paul.

Our Q4 results show that in a year defined by widespread market volatility, Slate Grocery REIT has maintained steady growth and strong performance, highlighting yet again the effectiveness of our grocery-anchored portfolio.

Heading into 2023, market fundamentals in the grocery-anchored sector are favorable. High construction costs and retail conversions and redevelopments

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.