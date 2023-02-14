Crypto Crackdown: Lido Finance A Beneficiary?

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Marketplace

Summary

  • The SEC has charged Kraken with selling unregistered securities for its staking as a service product.
  • While Lido Finance's product isn't technically the same thing as a centralized yield earning account, I'm not sure the SEC will see a major distinction.
  • Lido's terms of use make clear geo-blocking is a possibility. Losing the ability to interact with the interface without a VPN is something US users should consider.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BlockChain Reaction. Learn More »

staking text on notebook for currency or business concept 3d rendering

niphon

US regulators appear to be at the beginning of a significant crackdown on cryptocurrencies and the banks servicing the broader industry. The latest development in what has been dubbed "Operation Chokepoint 2.0" by some, has been the halting of further minting of the

Bear market. Crypto Winter. Whatever the label; Bitcoin has struggled in a macro environment of interest rate hikes and balance sheet tightening. Despite those struggles, a balanced approach to crypto can work right now. An equal weighted allocation to my Top Token Ideas in BlockChain Reaction is beating a dollar cost averaged Bitcoin position. And the early reviews are strong:Join to get:

  • Top Token Ideas
  • Trade Alerts
  • Portfolio Updates
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • Podcast Archive
  • Community Chat

Digital assets are the investment opportunity of this generation. Sign up for BlockChain Reaction now with a free two week trial and position yourself for the next bull.

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.56K Followers
Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. Operator of Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COIN, RPL-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not an investment advisor. I share what I do and why I do it. Rocket Pool (RPL-USD) was a Top Token Idea in the BlockChain Reaction marketplace service on September 27th, 2022. I have not sold any of those coins.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.